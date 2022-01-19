The Batman becomes TT for a real emergency in Missouri

The movie The Batman has returned to be a trend in networks, but this time because of a real emergency in Missouri!

The home of batman, Gotham City, has become a trend on social networks after a police department mistakenly sent an emergency alert to the inhabitants of Missouri. the city of Bat Man appeared for the first time as such in 1940, in number 4 of the regular series of the character of DC Comics. Since then, it has been the great stage to narrate the adventures of the Crusader of the Cloak and of all his villains, from the joker until cat woman.

However, like everything in fiction, Gotham City is based on real premises and references. The atmosphere and aesthetics of the fictional city are often compared to the dark visions of New York Y Chicago. In the cinema, for example, we have seen how the city has been represented in multiple ways. In some way, the city is also part of the origin of BruceWayne. The mythology of the bat cannot be understood without Gotham City, that is a reality.

The story behind the real emergency that has taken place in Missouri

As reported from the MSHP headquarters, the Missouri State Highway Patrol sent an emergency message to residents’ cell phones. Apparently they were looking for a 1978 Dodge 3700 GT purple or green bearing a Gotham City license plate. Interestingly, that particular vehicle is driven by the Joker’s goons from Jack Nicholson in the movie Tim Burton, which has nothing to do with the grand premiere of batman.

The message was sent by mistake during a drill that was intended to ensure the proper functioning of the emergency services if a real situation arose. The agency issued a follow-up alert on Tuesday afternoon explaining that the first information about Gotham City was false. However, social networks did not stop there and began to say that «The Joker is on the loose in Kansas City«. Fortunately, the citizens of Missouri did not have to wait for a Dark Knight to appear on the streets to save their inhabitants.