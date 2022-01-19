The Activision-Blizzard deal, in the same situation regarding exclusives as Bethesda

The purchase of the year arrives in January from Microsoft. The Americans have taken over Activision, although this is something that you have probably already read, you have to be very disconnected not to have found out. The purchase was made by more millions than you and I can ever count in our bank, but for Xbox it is a hit that will be worth it.

The fact is that as with the purchase of Bethesda, right now there are many doubts that arise until we see in depth how the agreement has been. That Microsoft is done with the company’s games and studios is a fact, but the million dollar question returns, what will happen to the other platforms?

Xbox will continue to support Activision gaming communities on other platforms

Well, the answer to that, although it has not arrived yet, we can find it with what happened with Bethesda, those from Redmond they have made it clear that they are not a little sister of charity and that the games stay on Xbox, or platforms that allow Cloud Gaming and Game Pass to be present. That rules out Playstation and Nintendo outright.

Today Phil Spencer has confirmed that they will continue to support Activision-Blizzard games on other platforms. The note can be read on Xbox Wire.

Activision Blizzard games are enjoyed on a variety of platforms, and we plan to continue to support those communities in the future.

There will always be someone who will mentally jerk off to Microsoft’s statements, but in the end facts shatter dreams, and Starfield and other Bethesda games stay on Xbox. With this it will be a bit the same, there will be those who interpret that all Activision games will reach other consoles because “they are not profitable”, but Spencer’s words seem to refer more to the fact that they will provide support in the form of patches and updates, little else.