The 4 golden rules to become rich, according to this millionaire

Contrary to what people think and what the movies teach us, becoming rich has more to do with saving than spending. Photo: Getty Images.

Contrary to what many people think, the “millionaire mindset” has more to do with saving than spending. According to the author of best sellers Phillip J. Müller, The only thing that stops you from being rich is your own idea of ​​what it means to be.

Müller is the founder of a leading European finance academy, the PJM Investment Academy, one of the few educational institutions in that industry recognized by the German state.

From the age of 16 he began to invest in the stock market, then he studied law and finance, and at 23 he already had his own investment company. He now refers to himself as a millionaire.”self made” and is dedicated to offering training programs to invest independently and successfully in the stock market.

in his book Geldrichtig (“right money” in German), Müller asserts that anyone can have as much money as he does if they learn to think like a rich person. And rich people save.

Forget Hollywood, consume consciously

For Müller, the narrative that movies sell about people getting rich overnight, only to spend their money on unnecessary luxuries, is far from reality.

Many times success has nothing to do with luck. Becoming a true millionaire means consuming mindfully: thinking about whether you really want what you’re buying, and if you do, seeing if there’s a cheaper alternative.

You may also like:

Müller says that the great goal to which we should aspire is to have Financial Freedom: saving, controlling impulses and avoiding debt help you achieve it.

“It means being able to do what I want every day and for as long as I want. And I want to spend time with my family,” the expert said in an interview with GQ Germany.

Continue reading the story

The 4 golden rules to become a millionaire:

1. Saving is the key

“You spend money on your fifth pair of sneakers because you think you need them, but then you only wear them once,” says Müller, which invites the question: is this “short-term gift” worth it or is it better to save that money and invest in the future?

Müller advises always setting aside a percentage of your income each month rather than waiting to see what’s left in the account at the end. Cutting back on eating or drinking coffee on the go can be a good first step.

“Many people don’t realize how much money they can save if they choose to bring food and drinks from home to the office,” he said.

There are many more tricks to save money in your day to day life. For example, it might be a good idea to check how much you spend on your Spotify or Netflix subscriptions.

2. Get over status symbols and impulses

“Ask yourself if you really need an expensive cell phone, or a fancy car.” Müller advises spending at most two net income on a car.

It’s also good not to pressure yourself. “There are an incredible number of people who condemn themselves for not knowing how to get more for their money,” says Müller. “Not worth it. You have to forgive yourself.”

There is no path to financial freedom if you don’t stay away from deals. Do not fall into the trap of great promotions and avoid websites that tempt you to buy.

the author of Geldrichtig remember that there are many alternatives: repair things, borrow them, change them or buy them used.

Rolex store in Germany (Photo: Getty Images)

2. Avoid any type of debt

Don’t buy what you can’t afford, it’s that simple. Staying out of debt is a simple rule that also helps control whims. “Do you want a smartphone, but don’t have the money to buy it? So don’t buy it.”

Many debts occur when people become addicted to the instant pleasure you get from making a purchase.

“Leave a note in your wallet that says: do I really need this? Over time, you’ll start to ask yourself that question and then you won’t need the note anymore,” Müller said.

3. Do you already have debts? Take them responsibly

L

or it is better to do everything in your power to reduce them. Debt not only costs money through interest, but also makes you feel bad. If you already have them, “don’t stick your head in the sand,” says the expert.

“Personal responsibility comes first.” For example, don’t accumulate more debts to pay off old ones.

It is important to first take stock and write down what debts you have. In a second step, you think about the amount you have to pay monthly and then you calculate how many months you have to pay. This gives you a realistic view of the financial situation.

Here Müller gives some unusual advice: spend 50 percent of your freely available capital to pay down debt and 50 percent to save. “It’s about thinking like a rich person,” he repeats.

“Your wealth, no matter the amount, grows through saving.”

“Your wealth, no matter the amount, grows through saving” (Photo: Getty Images)

4. Keep in touch with your creditors and negotiate if you can

On negotiating the return, the expert assures that personal responsibility plays a decisive role and advises actively contacting the creditor.

“This could set you apart from most other debtors,” he says.

If you can’t pay, please report it. In almost all cases, the other party makes an offer, for example, to extend the payment period or waive interest.

According to Müller, it is important to pay private debts down to the last penny. “My experience is that if you owe someone something, it becomes negative in life. Money is not only a pure medium of exchange, but also flowing energy.

You may also be interested in | VIDEO: Products that are not worth paying for