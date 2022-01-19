The 2022 Grammy Awards already have a new date and venue | Music
The new variant of COVID-19 Omicron has changed the plans of millions of people around the world. Among them are those of the Academy of American Music, which has decided to postpone its iconic Grammy Awards 2022 for later.
The gala was to take place on January 31 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. It was going to be broadcast in order to reach, like every year, its audience from all over the world. Due to the increase in Omicron cases, the 2022 Grammys will now be held on April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
But that is not all. This change in date has forced the CMT Music Awards to move their date as well. The music awards, which were to be broadcast, like the Grammys, on CBS on April 3, will take place on another day in the same month. The date is yet to be confirmed.
The rest of the data on the celebration of the Grammy Awards this year remains intact, so the rest continues as before.
But, who are the protagonists of the night of April 3? The maximum nominee is Jon Batiste, who receives eleven nominations thanks to his work we are. Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, HER, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo are others who do not go unnoticed.
2022 GRAMMY NOMINEES
Best Electronic Recording
- Hero – Afrojack and David Guetta
- Loom – Olafur Arnalds
- Before – James Blake
- Heartbreak – Bonobo & TEEDinosaurs
- You Can Do It – Caribouband
- Alive – Rufus DuSol
- The Business – Tiesto
best rap performance
- Baby Keem’s Family Ties with Kendrick Lamar
- Up by Cardi B My Life by J Cole
- Drake and Future Way 2 Sexy
- Thot Shit by Megan Thee Stallion
Non-Classical Producer of the Year
- Jack Antonoff
- Roger Chahayed
- hit boy
- Ricky Reed
- Mike Elizondo
Best Melodic Rap Performance
- Need to Know – Doja Cat
- pride. is . the . devil – JCole & Lilbaby4PF
- INDUSTRY BABY – by LilNasX & Jack Harlow
- WUSYANAME – Tyler The creator, YoungBoy Never Broke Again & Tydollasign
- Hurricane – Kanye West, The Weeknd & Lil Baby
best rap album
- The Off-Season – J.Cole
- Certified Lover Boy – Drake
- King’s Disease II – Nasir Jones
- Call Me If You Get Lost – Tyler, the creator
- Donda – Kany West
best rap song
- Bath Salts – DMX, Jay Z, Nasir Jones
- Best Friends – Saweetie and Doja Cat
- Family Ties – Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar
- Jail – Kany West and Jay Z
- My Life – J. Cole, 21 Savage, Morray
Best Latin Pop Album
- Vertigo – Pablo Alborán
- My loves – Paula Arenas
- Old fashioned – Ricardo Arjena
- My Hands – Camilo
- Mendo – Alex Cuba
- Disclosure – Selena Gomez
Best Latin Urban Music Album
- Aphrodisiac – Rauw Alejandro
- The Last World Tour – Bad Bunny
- JOSE – J Balvin
- KG0516 – Karol G
- Fearless (of love and other demons) – Kali Uchis
Best Alternative Latin Music Album
- Leave – Stereo Bomb
- Look what you made me do – Diamante Electric
- Origin – Juanes
- Cramp – Nathy Peluso
- The Madrilenian – C. Tangana
- Sounds of Karmatic Resonance – Zoe
Best Immersive Album
- ALICE – Alicia Keys
- Clique – Patricia Barber
- Fine Line – Harry Styles
- The Future Bites-Steven Wilson
- Stille Grender – Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norseke Jentor
Best long musical
- Inside – Bo Burnham
- David Byrne’s America Utopia – David Byrne
- Happer Than Ever: A Love Letter your Los Angeles – Billie Eilish
- Music, Money & Madness – Jimmi Hendrix
- Summer of Soul – Various
best music video
- Shot In The Dark – ACDC
- Freedom – Jon Batiste
- I Get A Kick Out of You – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
- Peaches – Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar and Giveon
- Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
- MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) – Lil Nas X
- good 4 u – Olivia Rodrigo
Pop Solo Performance
- Anyone – Justin Bieber
- Right On Time – Brandi Carlile
- Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
- Positions – Ariana Grande
- Driver License – Olivia Rodrigo
Best Pop Group or Collaboration Song
- Butter – BTS
- Higher Power – Coldplay
- I Get A Kick Out Of You – Tony Bennet & Lady Gaga
- Kiss Me More – Doja Cat & SZA
- Lonely – Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco
best album of the year
- SOUR – Olivia Rodrigo
- Planet Her – Doja Cat
- Evermore – Taylor Swift
- Love For Sale -Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
- Justice – Justin Bieber
- Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
- Back of My Mind – HE R
- We Are – Jon Batiste
- MONTERO – Lil Nas X
- DONDA – Kanye West
song of the year
- Bad Habits
- A Beautiful Noise
- Driver License
- fight for you
- Happier Than Ever
- Leave the Door Open
- Kiss Me More
- MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
- Peaches
- right on me
Record of the year
- “I Still Have Faith In You” — ABBA
- “Freedom” — Jon Batiste
- “I Get A Kick Out Of You” — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- “Peaches” — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
- “Right On Time” — Brandi Carlile
- “Kiss Me More” — Doja Cat Featuring SZA
- “Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish
- “Montero” (Call Me By Your Name) — Lil Nas X
- “drivers license” — Olivia Rodrigo
- “Leave The Door Open” — Silk Sonic
best new artist
- arooj aftab
- Jimmie Allen
- Baby Keem
- FINNEAS
- Glass Animals
- japanese breakfast
- The Kid Laroi
- Arlo Parks
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Saweetie
Best Progressive R&B Album
- New Light — Eric Bellinger
- Something To Say — Cory Henry
- Mood Valiant — Hiatus Kaiyote
- Table For Two — Lucky Daye
- Dinner Party: Dessert — Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington
- Studying Abroad: Extended Stay — Masego
best rap performance
- “Family Ties” — Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
- “Up” — Cardi B
- “my . life” — J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray
- “Way 2 Sexy” — Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug
- “Thot S***” — Megan Thee Stallion
best rap album
- The Off-Season — J. Cole
- Certified Lover Boy—Drake
- King’s Disease II—Nas
- Call Me If You Get Lost — Tyler, The Creator
- Donda—Kanye West
best country song
- “Better Than We Found It” — Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)
- “camera roll” — Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)
- “Cold” — Dave Cobb, JT Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)
- “Country Again” — Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)
- “Fancy Like” — Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins & Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes)
- “Remember Her Name” — Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram & Parker Welling, songwriters (Mickey Guyton)
best jazz album
- Generations—The Baylor Project
- SuperBlue — Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter
- Time Traveler — Nnenna Freelon
- Flower — Gretchen Parlato
- Songwrights Apothecary Lab — Esperanza Spalding
Best Gospel Album
- Changing Your Story — Jekalyn Carr
- Royalty: Live At The Ryman — Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition — Maverick City Music
- Jonny x Mali: Live In LA — Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music
- Believe For It — CeCe Winans