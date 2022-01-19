The 2022 Grammy Awards already have a new date and venue | Music

The new variant of COVID-19 Omicron has changed the plans of millions of people around the world. Among them are those of the Academy of American Music, which has decided to postpone its iconic Grammy Awards 2022 for later.

The gala was to take place on January 31 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. It was going to be broadcast in order to reach, like every year, its audience from all over the world. Due to the increase in Omicron cases, the 2022 Grammys will now be held on April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

But that is not all. This change in date has forced the CMT Music Awards to move their date as well. The music awards, which were to be broadcast, like the Grammys, on CBS on April 3, will take place on another day in the same month. The date is yet to be confirmed.

The rest of the data on the celebration of the Grammy Awards this year remains intact, so the rest continues as before.

But, who are the protagonists of the night of April 3? The maximum nominee is Jon Batiste, who receives eleven nominations thanks to his work we are. Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, HER, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo are others who do not go unnoticed.

2022 GRAMMY NOMINEES

Best Electronic Recording

Hero – Afrojack and David Guetta

Loom – Olafur Arnalds

Before – James Blake

Heartbreak – Bonobo & TEEDinosaurs

You Can Do It – Caribouband

Alive – Rufus DuSol

The Business – Tiesto

Non-Classical Producer of the Year

Jack Antonoff

Roger Chahayed

hit boy

Ricky Reed

Mike Elizondo

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Need to Know – Doja Cat

pride. is . the . devil – JCole & Lilbaby4PF

INDUSTRY BABY – by LilNasX & Jack Harlow

WUSYANAME – Tyler The creator, YoungBoy Never Broke Again & Tydollasign

Hurricane – Kanye West, The Weeknd & Lil Baby

Best Latin Pop Album

Vertigo – Pablo Alborán

My loves – Paula Arenas

Old fashioned – Ricardo Arjena

My Hands – Camilo

Mendo – Alex Cuba

Disclosure – Selena Gomez

Best Latin Urban Music Album

Aphrodisiac – Rauw Alejandro

The Last World Tour – Bad Bunny

JOSE – J Balvin

KG0516 – Karol G

Fearless (of love and other demons) – Kali Uchis

Best Alternative Latin Music Album

Leave – Stereo Bomb

Look what you made me do – Diamante Electric

Origin – Juanes

Cramp – Nathy Peluso

The Madrilenian – C. Tangana

Sounds of Karmatic Resonance – Zoe

Best Immersive Album

ALICE – Alicia Keys

Clique – Patricia Barber

Fine Line – Harry Styles

The Future Bites-Steven Wilson

Stille Grender – Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norseke Jentor

Best long musical

Inside – Bo Burnham

David Byrne’s America Utopia – David Byrne

Happer Than Ever: A Love Letter your Los Angeles – Billie Eilish

Music, Money & Madness – Jimmi Hendrix

Summer of Soul – Various

best music video

Shot In The Dark – ACDC

Freedom – Jon Batiste

I Get A Kick Out of You – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Peaches – Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar and Giveon

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) – Lil Nas X

good 4 u – Olivia Rodrigo

Pop Solo Performance

Anyone – Justin Bieber

Right On Time – Brandi Carlile

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Positions – Ariana Grande

Driver License – Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Group or Collaboration Song

Butter – BTS

Higher Power – Coldplay

I Get A Kick Out Of You – Tony Bennet & Lady Gaga

Kiss Me More – Doja Cat & SZA

Lonely – Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco

best album of the year

SOUR – Olivia Rodrigo

Planet Her – Doja Cat

Evermore – Taylor Swift

Love For Sale -Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Justice – Justin Bieber

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Back of My Mind – HE R

We Are – Jon Batiste

MONTERO – Lil Nas X

DONDA – Kanye West

song of the year

Bad Habits

A Beautiful Noise

Driver License

fight for you

Happier Than Ever

Leave the Door Open

Kiss Me More

MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Peaches

right on me

Record of the year

“I Still Have Faith In You” — ABBA

“Freedom” — Jon Batiste

“I Get A Kick Out Of You” — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Peaches” — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Right On Time” — Brandi Carlile

“Kiss Me More” — Doja Cat Featuring SZA

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish

“Montero” (Call Me By Your Name) — Lil Nas X

“drivers license” — Olivia Rodrigo

“Leave The Door Open” — Silk Sonic

best new artist

arooj aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

japanese breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best Progressive R&B Album

New Light — Eric Bellinger

Something To Say — Cory Henry

Mood Valiant — Hiatus Kaiyote

Table For Two — Lucky Daye

Dinner Party: Dessert — Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington

Studying Abroad: Extended Stay — Masego

best rap performance

“Family Ties” — Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Up” — Cardi B

“my . life” — J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray

“Way 2 Sexy” — Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug

“Thot S***” — Megan Thee Stallion

best rap album

The Off-Season — J. Cole

Certified Lover Boy—Drake

King’s Disease II—Nas

Call Me If You Get Lost — Tyler, The Creator

Donda—Kanye West

best country song

“Better Than We Found It” — Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)

“camera roll” — Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

“Cold” — Dave Cobb, JT Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

“Country Again” — Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)

“Fancy Like” — Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins & Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes)

“Remember Her Name” — Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram & Parker Welling, songwriters (Mickey Guyton)

best jazz album

Generations—The Baylor Project

SuperBlue — Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter

Time Traveler — Nnenna Freelon

Flower — Gretchen Parlato

Songwrights Apothecary Lab — Esperanza Spalding

Best Gospel Album