Terraria, new free sample game for Nintendo Switch Online

We bring again an interesting detail related to one of the most outstanding games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We are talking in this case about terraria.

They will be able to play Terraria for free

In the image that we leave you below, Nintendo confirms that this title will be the next to join the promotion of sample games of nintendo switch online. As you well know, this is an offer that allows users of this service to enjoy the game in question at no cost for a limited time.

In this case, the promotion lasts from January 26 to February 1 and for now it has not been confirmed if there will be a discount for Terraria. You have below the frequently asked questions about this service:

For now nothing has been confirmed for America, since they have Captain Toad there. What do you think? If you’re interested, you can check out our full coverage of the game at this link.

