Sweatpants with heels? Rihanna teaches us how to wear this combo

We would be lying if we said that when we think of comfort the loungewear and lots. (including Rihanna) agree that sweatpants they are the quintessential garment when we look for a look to be the most comfy.

But, far from what we may think, these outfits are not only approved to be at home, but we can also use them to go out and look super cool. Rihanna is proof of this, and we have seen her use her formula more than once. fav to give a different twist to this look: sweatpants + heels.

Is there anything better than being comfortable while looking amazing? The answer to this question will probably always be no. If you are one of those who is still reluctant to ditch her sweatpants, don’t worry RiRi understands perfectly and shows us that just by adding some heels to your sweatpants you can go from the couch to a dinner party looking amazing.

Kendall Jenner achieves the perfect effortless look with Birkenstock clogs

Rihanna is one of those people who immediately comes to mind when we think of a style that is characterized by being daring but, although we often know how, it is always very successful. His ability to make unexpected combinations is just what makes him amazing and loved, and that is when two styles that we did not expect to see together merge into one, that is when something interesting and different is achieved.

Don’t be afraid to follow in RiRi’s footsteps and take your favorite sweatpants to another level by adding some impact stilettos to get a risky look but keeping the comfort that we love so much, which will surely become one of your favorites and you won’t want to stop. never use it again. Believe it or not, now sweats take on a new meaning and become the perfect garment to go on a date.

One (of the many) times Rihanna has paired her favorite sweatpants with heels

Although we know that sweatpants will always look good with sneakers, Rihanna has been showing us for years that this trick of styling it’s perfect to give a upgrade to sportswear and has done its go to in the last year.

This combo is one of those that is right on the line in that it is such a risky look that we don’t know if we love it or hate it, but what we do know is that (as hard as it is to accept it) it looks very cool and these looks are the perfect test.

For a date with A$AP Rocky on January 11, 2022

Via: @ririgalbadd

For a date night with A$AP Rocky on December 2, 2021

Via: @ririgalbadd

For a dinner night in Beverly Hills on April 12, 2021

Via: @justjared

For dinner in Santa Monica on March 11, 2021

Via: @justjared

Following: French actor Gaspard Ulliel dies at the age of 37 in a skiing accident

Explore more at: Instyle.mx