‘Succession’ and ‘Ted Lasso’ dominate the nominees for the 2022 SAG Awards

The Hollywood Screen Actors Guild announced the nominees for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards).

the Netflix series Squid Game makes history by being the first non-English speaking production to be nominated for a SAG. See below for the nominees in all categories for the awards, which will be handed out on February 27.

BEST CASTING IN A DRAMA SERIES

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

‘The Morning Show‘

‘the squid game‘

‘Succession‘

‘Yellowstone‘

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jennifer Aniston (‘The Morning Show‘)

Jung Ho-yeon (‘the squid game‘)

Elizabeth Moss (‘The Handmaid’s Tale‘)

Sarah Snook (‘Succession‘)

Reese witherspoon (‘The Morning Show‘)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Brian Cox(‘Succession‘)

Billy Crudup (‘The Morning Show‘)

Kieran Culkin (‘Succession‘)

Lee Jung-jae (‘the squid game‘)

Jeremy Strong (‘Succession‘)

BEST CASTING IN A COMEDY SERIES

‘The Great‘

‘Hacks‘

‘The Kominsky Method’

‘Only Murders in the Building‘

‘ted lasso‘

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Elle Fanning (‘The Great‘)

Sandra Oh (‘The director‘)

Jean Smart (‘Hacks‘)

Juno Temple (‘ted lasso‘)

Hannah Waddingham (‘ted lasso‘)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Michael Douglas(‘The Kominsky method‘)

Brett Goldstein (‘ted lasso‘)

Steve Martin(‘Only Murders in the Building‘)

Martin Short (‘Only Murders in the Building‘)

Jason Sudeikis(‘ted lasso‘)

BEST ACTRESS IN A TELEFILM OR MINISERIES

Jennifer Coolidge (‘The White Lotus‘)

Cynthia Erivo (‘Genius: Aretha‘)

Margaret Qualley (‘The assistant‘)

Jean Smart (‘Mare of Easttown‘)

Kate Winslet (‘Mare of Easttown‘)

BEST ACTOR IN A TELEFILM OR MINISERIES

Murray Bartlett (‘The White Lotus‘)

Oscar Issac (‘Scenes from a Marriage‘)

Michael Keaton(‘dopesick‘)

Ewan McGregor (‘Halston‘)

Evan Peters (‘Mare of Easttown‘)

BEST CAST OF STUDENTS IN A SERIES

‘cobra kai‘

‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘

‘Loki‘

‘Mare of Easttown‘

‘the squid game‘