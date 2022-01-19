Streaming 2022 The best premieres for Streaming 2022

The massive popularity of streaming platforms and the variety of movies available at home has skyrocketed. Many of these films hit our theater screens just a few months after their theatrical release.

No one denies that the experience of watching a movie on the big screen is unbeatable. In fact, we often put off good movies for later, and when we watch them, we’re glad we didn’t miss them. Are here the films we have chosen for you. It may happen to you what happens to the movies we have selected. Or maybe you have already seen some of them, but you were dying to see it again. Whatever your reason, you will have a great time at the cinema.

The best movies are on the way. Take note of the following movies scheduled to hit different platforms in January 2022.

Marvel has hired acclaimed film director Chloé Zhao for the Eternals movie. The first Zhao’s film was Nomadland, a documentary about an American man who travels with a motorhome across the country. The fourth phase of the Marvel MCU is opening many doors and bringing audiences different characters that they haven’t seen before on the big screen.

Eternals tells the story of the Celestials, cosmic entities that began genetically experimenting on humans. Their intention was to create individuals super-powerful enough to do good, but in their creation, they created their nemesis: the Deviants, who destroyed and created chaos in their wake.

For a long time, the races have been fighting each other, but after the defeat of these terrible creatures, the Eternals believed that everything was over. But, the Deviants have returned to fight the final battle. The cast includes Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek, and many other famous faces.

Reminiscence

Hugh Jackman, one of the most popular actors in the world, returns to the big screen in a thriller directed by Lisa Joy, one of the creators of Westworld, an incredible HBO series. In this gripping dystopian adventure, Jackman will be joined by Rebecca Ferguson as Mae and Thandiwe Newton as Watts, her co-worker.

A huge flood has devastated the world. People and places that were familiar to us have disappeared. In this new world, people can access memories of the pastbut they are not always happy. Nicolas Bannister (Jackman) builds a store that lets people travel back in time.

When Nicolas meets Mae, a mysterious woman trying to remember where she left her keys, his life changes radically. He falls madly in love with her, until one day she disappears for no reason. Nic will do whatever it takes to get her back, even if he has to risk his life going back and forth between the past and the present.

Space Jam: New Legends

Looney Tunes is back. This time, Michael Jordan will not be the protagonist of this adventure. Instead, the superstar of the NBA LeBron James is the chosen one. A father (Lebron james) and his son are trapped in a digital space by an evil entity known as an AI. This entity is in control of the father and son’s lives and will do whatever it wants with them.

To get home and save his son, LeBron James will have to play the game of his life. You’ll have to team up with Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny and the rest of the Looney Tunes characters and battle against a bunch of digitally enhanced players.

Ice Road

Liam Neeson’s new action movie Ice Road is now available on Amazon Prime Video. It was released in theaters last summer and is now being made available to viewers at home. The film has been directed by Jonathan Hensleigh (The Punisher) that he hasn’t directed a movie in 10 years since his last project.

Do not expect it to be the best movie of 2021, but you will be guaranteed an evening of absolute entertainment and you will hardly have time to breathe because it will keep you very entertained. In the film, Neeson plays Mike McCann, a professional truck driver who must lead a group of truckers on a dangerous mission to rescue people after a diamond mine collapse.

Despues de. Lost souls

Just four months after its release, Anna Todd’s third book turned into a film, After. Lost souls, yeah is available to view at home, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

We meet again the couple that has managed to captivate their fans around the world, Tessa and Hardin, who, despite all their efforts to move their relationship forward, continue to have complications. This time, Tessa will have to face an important decision she has made about her future. Meanwhile, some family secrets that affect both her and Adam will come to light.

The couple will wonder if their relationship is really worth it. But the good news is that they won’t decide yet. It will be the fourth movie, After. Infinite love, the one that will put the definitive end point to the teenage love story.