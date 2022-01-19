Stars in a flash!: from Pamela Anderson’s natural look to Megan Fox’s transparencies
With a white shirt, a snowy jean, her hair loose and her face washed, the flashes captured Pamela Anderson walking around Malibu with his assistant and always with his dog by his side. The name of the actress was once again on everyone’s lips for the premiere, on February 2 by Star+, of Pam & Tommy, the miniseries that narrates the love affair between the star of Baywatch and the musician Tommy Lee, in addition to showing the bad moment that Pamela lived when an intimate video came to light with whoever her partner was.
The actress and drummer of Mötley Crüe are played by Lily James and Sebastian Stan, who completely transformed for fiction. Also, in the trailer you can see actor Seth Rogen, who brings to life the character who steals the infamous sex tape from the couple’s house. Directed by Craig Gillespie (I am Tonya), the bioseries will focus on the scandal and the life of both stars who marked the 90s with fire.
“Every second that goes by… This movie could go on,” Anderson says in the preview. “I’m in that movie just like you,” Lee replies in fiction. Recall that the singer Courtney Love came out in defense of her friend and publicly criticized the series. “I find this so fucking outrageous. My heart goes out to Pammy, for whom this is reliving a complex trauma. It’s a shame for Lily James,” he wrote in a Facebook post, in which he also stressed that the sex tape “completely” destroyed Anderson’s life.
In another context, she could be seen Megan fox, who opted for a lace dress for the Dolce & Gabbana show in which one of the models was none other than her new fiancé, the musician Machine Gun Kelly. The couple got engaged this month two years into their relationship and in a strange ceremony, that included a rite that generated repercussion: They drank each other’s blood.