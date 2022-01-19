Sprint races in limbo

The sprint format races, in which, in quotes, the classic qualifying session was changed for a sprint race which defined the starting grid for the main race, came to Formula 1 in 2021. It was said that three tests would be done and that no decision would be made until these tests were done. Something that was not entirely true since before the third was held, Formula 1 was already congratulating itself on the success and announcing more for the following year.

Whitout deal

Looking ahead to 2022, Liberty Media wanted to increase the number of races to between six and eight, depending on when the query was made. As revealed by Zak Brown, everything was more or less agreed for the six races after Liberty Media showed data on the increase in audience in those tests and higher income from sponsors.

However, although it seems that everyone came out winning, certain discrepancies have arisen between teams and organization, requiring a certain unanimity to carry out the proposal of six sprint races this season, which is currently up in the air.

The discrepancy, how could it be otherwise, comes from a lack of economic agreement, as Zak Brown has revealed: “A couple of teams, and one in particular, wanted a $5 million budget cap increase, which was ridiculous. There is no logical reason behind that. The regulations say that to introduce a change in the current year, eight of the ten teams must agree.”Zak reveals.

The one from McLaren affirms that without an agreement, 2022 would remain in limbo, without sprint races, which would return in 2023, since to sign a change for that season the number of teams that have to agree is notably lower, only five.

Possible year without sprint format

“Maybe we can come to an agreement and raise the budget cap a little bit and continue in 2022, or we skip 2022 and these teams would have to explain to the fans why there are no sprint races., added the head of McLaren, who had already complained this week about precisely how these teams tried to use sprint races as well as accidents to try to increase the budget.

