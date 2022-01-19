Spider-Man: How No Way Home Will Influence the DC Extended Universe | DCEU | Marvel | nnda nnlt | SPORT-PLAY

What will happen to the DC Extended Universe? Without a doubt, the DCEU has a very high challenge after the premiere of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” on December 17, 2021. The Marvel movie with Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland was an event among the followers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and opened the doors of the multiverse in the history of the arachnid superhero.

The recent delivery of theSpidermanHolland’s ” picked up all the elements to be a complete success at the international box office. It not only resolved the character development of the aforementioned actor, but also brought a series of iconic villains to the present.

For example, the return of Willem Dafoe Y alfred molina As the Green Goblin and Doctor Octopus, respectively, already foresaw that the film would be one of the most viewed and commented on in 2021.

And between leaks and rumours, the appearance of Maguire and Garfield was the final touch of a production that captured all the attention of the spectators. This would also have implications for the DCEU.

Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland hugging in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” (Photo: Marvel Studios)

WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN THE DCEU BEFORE THE SUCCESS OF “SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME”?

The resounding success ofSpider-Man: No Way Home” means a new challenge for the DC Extended Universe, especially for the upcoming premiere of “The Flash.” In the competition between Marvel and DC, the Batman multiverse of Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton would be the weapons of the second to face success of the trident of Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield.

However, the disadvantage is notorious because the public would relate that reunion of Batman actors with what has been seen on the big screen in December 2021. However, a possibility that is not so far-fetched is the inclusion of the Batman of Christian bale, the protagonist of the trilogy of Christopher Nolan.

This is the challenge that the DCEU would find between 2022 and 2023 with the premieres of “TheFlash”, “batman” (with Robert Pattinson) “Shazam: Fury of the gods”, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” and “Black Adam”. The competition, however, will be more beneficial for fans of both Marvel and DC.

Conceptual art of “The Flash”, the Ezra Miller tape that will appear in 2022 and can bring many surprises around Batman. (Photo: DC Fandome)

WHAT WAS THE ORIGIN OF ANDREW GARFIELD’S “I LOVE YOU GUYS” IN “SIPDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME”?

Thus, garfield He said that the phrase “I love you guys”, which he said to Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland, in the middle of the climax of “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, was not in the script and that it arose on his initiative.

“There’s a line that I improvised in the movie, looking at (Maguire and Holland) and I tell them I love them. It was just me loving them.” stated the American actor in an interview with Variety.

The star had consistently denied in all the questions that the press asked him during 2021 about his appearance in the third film of the trilogy “homecoming”. Now, he has opened up to tell more details about his participation, that he has been to his liking and that it could open up other possibilities in the MCU.

Andrew Garfield as “Spider-Man”. (Photo: Columbia Pictures)

WILL “SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME” BE AVAILABLE ON DISNEY+?

Probably yes, but Marvel fans and users of the service will have to wait a long time to see this movie on said platform. It is even more certain that it will reach other streaming services before Disney Plus.

This is because the film rights of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and the previous Spider-Man movies, both those of Tom Holland as the Tobey Maguire Y Andrew Garfield, belong to Sony and not to Marvel or Disney.

In April 2021, Sony reached an agreement with Disney to carry your catalog, including movies from spider-man, to Disney Plus, however, this does not go into effect until the movies are released in 2022 and those movies will only hit that platform upon release on Netflix.

In addition, it should be considered that the spider hero films will be released first in Starz in the United States, therefore, it is not yet known what will happen in other markets such as the United Kingdom and Latin America.

Tom Holland as the protagonist of “Spider-Man: No Way Home”. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

WHY DIDN’T KIRSTEN DUNST APPEAR AS MARY JANE?

According to what was stated by Maguire’s Peter ParkerHe and Mary Jane are still together, even though they’ve had a hard road to travel to get where they are. That was all that was known about the character, which is why many wonder: “Why hasn’t he participated in the film?”, a doubt that was resolved by Kevin Feig, the president of Marvel Studios.

“When people see the movie they will understand. It’s for the story. It was a great achievement for all of us, for Amy [Pascal, productora] and jon [Watts, director] and our writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, that Peter Parker’s senior year of high school was not lost in the madness caused by his encounter with Doctor Strange. That could have easily happened. And that’s why there aren’t 20 other people in the movie.” Kevin expressed to New York Times.

