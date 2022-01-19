Seth Rogen will play Steven Spielberg’s uncle!

Seth Rogen joins the cast of Steven Spielberg’s autobiographical film.

since a few months steven spielberg is preparing his new movie, which will be partially based on his childhood in Arizona, and one of the first actors confirmed to participate in it is seth roden, who according to what is exposed by the portal dead line: bring your favorite uncle to life.

Although the entire casting process has taken place in secrecy, a few weeks ago it was reported that michelle williams will play Leah Adler -the director’s mother-, although he will do it from a “single turn”.

Since this is a personal story, it will be the first time since AI (2001), that the famous American director will be involved in the film’s script, which he will write in conjunction with Tony Kushner, who has already collaborated with the filmmaker on productions such as Munich or Lincoln.

Although the title that the work will bear and who will be the interpreter of the young filmmaker is a mystery, dead line reported that the film will have the monetary backing of Amblin: the producer of Spielberg, in addition to Kushner himself and Kristie Macosko Krieger. And the shooting of the autobiographical feature film will begin this summer with the intention of being released sometime in 2022.

Over the years Spielberg He has talked a lot about how his childhood in Arizona was an inspiration for his stories, themes, and characters. in 2017 HBO premiered a documentary that explores these origins, but his most recent feature film by the creator of Shark, It will be the first time that the director narrates from his perspective, the first years of one of the most important filmmakers in the history of the seventh art.