Selena Gomez’s eyeliner is so dramatic that it looks great with a bow to give it all the limelight

Selena Gomez is the queen of timeless makeup. Triumphs in neutral tones and with looks beauty that never go out of style. The proof is in this thick black eyeliner that becomes the absolute protagonist of the face and inspires us to copy it at home.

The singer has shown off flawless makeup done by Hung Vanngo for her own beauty firm Rare Beauty. The goal of this look it is very clear: maximize your look at the stroke of eyeliner statement, perfectly shaped eyebrows and lots of mascara.





The key to focus all eyes on his eyes has been this eyeliner ripped so powerful, that the make-up artist has achieved using Rare Beauty’s Perfect Strokes eyeliner. all in this look is designed for this: natural lips, combed eyebrows to frame the eyelids and the updo wet that avoids distractions of that outlined.





Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes eyeliner, 21.99 euros.

Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Eyeliner

The icing on the cake is put by those gold earrings so thick, they bring more light to his face and get this look beauty It went from being perfect for day to day to also slipping into one of our favorites for more special occasions. All this thanks to these jewels that we can find similar in H&M, plated in gold for 24.99 euros.





H&M gold-plated hoop earrings, 24.99 euros.

Gold plated hoop earrings

Note: Some of the links posted here are affiliate links. Despite this, none of the items mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the editorial team.

Photos | @rarebeauty, Sephora, H&M.