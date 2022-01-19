Selena Gomez promotes personal care by being a jury of the “Doodle for Google 2022” contest

singer and actress Selena Gomez She is very active in the workplace and is increasingly involved in more social projects that promote mental health and personal care. For this reason, the famous with Mexican ancestry will be part of the competition jury annual student “Doodle for Google 2022”.

Through a video starring the artist, it was revealed that the interpreter of “Baila Conmigo” joins the panel of judges of the annual Doodle for Google contest, this time to address a topic very close to her: personal care.

In this regard, the artist of Latin origin, businesswoman and philanthropist nominated for a Grammy assured that: “Art is something that has always been an important part of my life.” “I am happy to join this year’s panel of judges in the Doodle for Google contest, as the theme is ‘I take care of myself’, and it is a theme very close to my heart“, he added.

In addition to Selena Gomez, the judging panel includes Elyse Fox, director, model and mental health activist, and Juliana Urtubey, who was crowned the 2021 National Teacher of the Year.

Together, these three exemplary women will elect the 54 state and territory winners; Y five national finalists, of which, one will become the winner of the national grand prize.

How to participate in “Doodle for Google 2022”?

The 2022 Doodle for Google contest is open to students from the United States, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands Until march 4.

The winning artist will see their work on the Google home page for one day, will receive a $30,000 college scholarship and the winner’s school will receive a $50,000 technology grant. For details on how to enter the contest, resources for educators and parents, as well as contest rules, go to official Web site.

