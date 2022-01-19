Selena Gomez launches company focused on mental health

Selena Gomez is one of the many artists who has focused part of her life to talk about mental health. In this 2022, the singer, along with her mother Mandy Teefey and her friend Daniella Pierson, will launch “Wondermind”, a platform that will provide a huge variety of podcasts to combat depression problems.

“Mental health is something that is very close to my heart. It is very important to have places where people can meet and understand that they are not alone in their mental fitness journey, ”the singer wrote when announcing the new project.

The “Tell Me Something I Don’t Know” singer shared with “Wondermind” fans how she gets through bad days. At the same time, he assured that sometimes even the simplest thing like getting out of bed is difficult for him.

“Sometimes I have a hard time doing it, to the point that there are days when I wake up and I have a hard time getting out of bed,” Selena said.

As a first piece of advice, the former Disney girl assured that what helps her the most is “picking up the phone and calling someone”, in addition to getting the reason for the problem by looking back.

“I’m constantly trying to figure out why I feel this way and what’s causing it,” she said. “What helps me to understand myself in these situations is to look back and analyze all the tools that I have learned to try to apply them in my routine”.

Although Selena is not a lover of physical exercise, she assured that it magically helps her release negative energies.

“I hate training, I don’t think it’s fun, but I’ve been doing boxing lately and I’ve realized that, in addition to frustrating me a bit, it allows me to get the energy out and makes me feel good,” added the singer.

His fans did not miss the opportunity to thank him for being so open and being a reference that bad times can always be overcome.

Following her diagnosis of bipolar disorder, Selena Gomez has given mental health a lot of weight in her life. That is why in this new stage she decided to use her voice to help those who are going through the same problem that she has experienced.

“One thing I’ve always tried to do in my career is make sure I lend my voice to places where it matters. And I have to give my mom credit for that because she taught me everything.”

