Samsung presents the Exynos 2200, its best processor

With a few days lateBut in time to quell rumors that it wouldn’t make it to the Galaxy S22, Samsung’s Exynos 2200 is now official. It is the first chip with a Samsung Xclipse graphics unit based on AMD RDNA 2, the same used by PS5 and Xbox Series X graphics cards.

The Exynos 2200 is manufactured using 4nm lithography. Its CPU is one of the first to use ARMv9, ARM’s most modern architecture, which includes significant security and performance improvements over ARMv8. It is divided into eight cores: a Cortex-X1 for the most demanding tasks, three high-performance Cortex-A710 and four low-power Cortex-A510.

The Samsung Xclipse 920 GPU promises a significant jump in gaming graphics performance. Powered by AMD RDNA 2 architecture, it enables hardware-accelerated ray tracing and variable rate shading for the first time on mobile devices. Ray tracing or ray tracing is a technology that simulates the behavior of light in video games, while Variable Rate Shading or VRS allows developers to apply minor shading in areas where the overall quality will not be affected.

To the CPU and GPU we must add a new Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that, according to Samsung, doubles the performance of its predecessor. The Exynos 2200 NPU supports FP16 (16-bit floating point), as well as low-power INT8 (8-bit integer) and INT16 (16-bit integer). This enables more calculations in parallel and more efficient processing of artificial intelligence applications.

In the photographic section, the Exynos 2200 comes with a redesigned image signal processor (ISP) to support sensors up to 200 megapixels. Mobile phones with Exynos 2200 will be able to take 30 images of 108 MP per second and record 4K HDR or 8K SDR video. In addition, they will use the NPU to take photos with more realistic tones and colors, recognizing objects with artificial intelligence.

Process 4nm (4LPE EUV)

ARMv9 CPU (1x Cortex-X2 + 3x Cortex-A710 + 4x Cortex-A510)

Samsung Xclipse 920 GPU (AMD RDNA 2 architecture)

NPU + ISP

codec AV1

LTE DL: Cat.24 3000 Mbit/s, 8CA, 1024-QAM

UL: Cat.22 422 Mbit/s, 4CA, 256-QAM

5G NR Sub-6GHz DL: 5.1Gbit/s UL: 2.55Gbit/s

5G NR mmWave DL: 7.35Gbit/s UL: 3.67Gbit/s

Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax

The chip is already in production and will be d Available in the first quarter of 2022 with the new Samsung Galaxy S22.