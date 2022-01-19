Samsung announces the presale in Mexico of The Freestyle, the new portable Smart TV to enjoy content anywhere

One of the most sought-after innovations of CES 2022 is coming to Mexico: The Freestyle, featuring first-of-its-kind technology and the flexibility to deliver optimal viewing and entertainment up to 100 inches. Freestyle will be available for presale with a special price of $18,999 plus a gift case worth $1000 pesos, additional to 12 months without interest and free shipping from January 17 to 31 at Samsung’s only official online store, samsungstore.mx. [1]

With The Freestyle you can live a unique entertainment experience thanks to its 180 ° Dynamic Angle, to show high quality videos anywhere, from tables, floors and walls to ceilings. In addition, it shows images from 30 to 100 inches in size with Full HD resolution, in vivid colors and HDR compatibility; while its powerful built-in speaker delivers intense 360-degree sound.

Both viewing and entertainment are complemented by Ambient Mode, which provides an ambient lighting effect, to transform any space with bright and colorful patterns, landscapes or your own photos.

Its portable and lightweight design, at around 800 grams, makes it ideal for moving between rooms at home or taking on outdoor adventures, as it can be connected to an external battery with the included USB-C cable for portable use. . [2]

This versatility is integrated into The Freestyle’s sharp image on any surface and angle, as it has auto keystone, to automatically obtain a straight and rectangular screen; Self Focus, which automatically focuses the content in seconds; Self Leveling, which levels the projection on any surface.

So that the content that is projected is always perfect, The Freestyle allows you to reduce the scale up to 50% or move the image in all four directions to find the perfect position; while in case you don’t have a white surface, Smart Calibration Optimize content based on wall color to enhance viewing experience.

As if that were not enough, The Freestyle offers the Smart TV functions of Samsung Smart TVs, with services of streaming built-in mirroring and streaming functions compatible with Android mobile devices as well as iOS. Similarly, it has Samsung Bixby and Amazon Alexa integrated to control the device with simple voice commands.

For more information about The Freestyle we invite you to visit the following page https://www.samsungstore.mx/lanzamientos/the-freestyle If you want to know more about the product portfolio lifestyle of Samsung go to www.samsung.com.

[1] The products will be dispatched from February 21 and may arrive at the address up to 7 business days after