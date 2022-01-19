Rodolfo Pizarro revealed that Chivas did not go well: “We look bad”

Rudolph Pizarro revealed that he was not on good terms with Chivas, although with the people who had problems they are no longer in the Flock.

The new player Monterey He also assured that he was one of the first to raise his voice to demand the prizes for having been champion of the League and Copa MX with the Guadalajara.

“If I have to say things to someone that doesn’t seem fair to me or something that they promised me, well I’m going to do it, that’s my philosophy to go straight, then maybe and yes, if we look bad, maybe not I know with Fig tree Yes, there were many (discussions) but it is no longer there. According to me I have no problem with someone there.

“I think that at that time I was one of the main ones who led that, not because it was problematic but because I could do it, I was one of the main leaders in the team football-wise and I was also one of the few who could fight for that, they could demand and the truth is that I have never been a player who hides in anything, I go straight ahead”, he mentioned for TUDN.

Similarly, the Mexican attacker thanked the royal board for their interest in returning him to Aztec soccer.

“Much had to do with the directive of Monterey, the truth always showed that desire that I was here and I think everyone always wants to be where the people behind want them to be. From a moment they were always very serious despite the fact that in the past I had done things wrong, they were always there. I come here very happy, I come to play like one more fan to give myself and put more stars on this shirt,” he added.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: NECAXA: VICTORIA STADIUM, CLOSED FOR 15 DAYS FOR ALLOWING THE PUBLIC VS RAYADOS