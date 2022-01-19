Robert Downey Jr.’s unexpected reaction to meeting Chris Hemsworth: “We have to break his knee”

The actors who are part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (the famous MCU, for its acronym in English) have been able to build, over the years, a bulletproof friendship which also contributed to the success of that kind of bombastic swan song that was Avengers: Endgame. Therefore, when interviewed individually by other projects -many of them linked to Marvel-, stories and anecdotes from that time often arise that do not go unnoticed.

The most recent has as protagonists Robert Downey Jr. (unforgettable Iron Man) already Chris Hemsworth (Thor), and focuses on the first meeting the actors had on set. However, it was not they who spoke on the subject, but their colleague , Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), who revealed that the Oscar-nominated actor for Chaplin Y A movie War He had been “violated” to see Hemsworth in the instances of the wardrobe test.

The cast of Avengers, a true family

In dialogue with actor Dax Shepard on his podcast Armchair Expert, Renner remembered that moment and included herself in the situation, mentioning how both he and Downey Jr. felt “ridiculous” trying on the suits in front of their partner because they were envious of their appearance. “We didn’t know this guy, Hemsworth, because he came from Australia. And he was like the tallest and cutest,” Renner said, going on to describe his friend Robert’s unexpected reaction.

“Downey was like, ‘We have to break his knee, we have to get him out of here. This boy is too much. He’s too tall, too charming.” said the protagonist of living on the edge, emphasizing the acid humor of Downey Jr. Finally, as expected, the cast became inseparable and any “animosity” became a simple comment prior to a fun shoot.

Robert Downey Jr. with Michelle Monaghan in Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (Between Kisses and Shots), a 2005 film Alamy

A few months ago, the actor made headlines when he surprised die-hard Marvel fans by not choosing Tony Stark as the best character of his career. On the hit podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, hosted by comedian Joe Rogan, Downey Jr. talked about what was for him his best movie and his answer was totally unexpected.

the chosen one wasand between kisses and shots, an action-heavy comedy released in 2005, directed by Shane Black, and co-starring Michelle Monaghan and an excellent Val Kilmer. “I think, in a way, it’s the best film I’ve ever made”, assured the actor to Rogan. The film tells the first-person story of Harry Lockhart (Downey Jr.), a thief who, while fleeing from the police, accidentally ends up in a detective movie audition. To his surprise, he gets the part and his picture begins to get complicated.

Together with Val Kilmer in another scene from the Shane Black film

“It ended up being quite a cover letter”, he recalled, adding: “Jon Favreau saw it and said, ‘This guy could do an action movie.’ so that It ended up being my calling card to enter the Marvel Universe.”. In 2008, the actor put on the skin of Iron Man for the first time and his career was revitalized as never before, leaving behind the periods without work and the numerous personal battles that cost him, for a long time, his validity in Hollywood.