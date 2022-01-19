Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth: This is how Robert Downey Jr. reacted the first time he saw Chris Hemsworth | Present

One would never have imagined that the actors who give life to The Avengers they might have had certain reactions when they met, and one that caught the cast’s attention was the first impression between Robert Downey Jr Y Chris Hemsworth.

It was Jeremy Rennerwho will play Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universethe one in charge of telling how the meeting between the superheroes was the first time.





Image / Randy Holmes/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images “If you’ve ever played a sport, it was like joining a new team. I knew Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson, but I didn’t know Chris Hemsworth. It’s amazing, but we didn’t know that, right? On the first day, we are all waiting in our costumes. It looks like it’s Halloween. We’re excited, but at the same time we feel ridiculous.”Jeremy began. But what caught the most attention was the anecdote about the first meeting between the two actors, and without a doubt Robert had a reaction about his character, when he thought that his Australian co-star was too tall and handsome Y suggested breaking his legs.



Image / Marvel Studios “I feel like we all know each other in some way, except for this guy Hemsworth, because he comes from Australia. And he’s the tallest, the most handsome… Downey would say, ‘We have to break his knee. We have to remove it. This guy is too handsome. He’s too tall, he’s too charming, fuck this guy.’”confessed an amused Renner. Of course it is Downy I was kidding, because he and Hemsworth get along incredibly well. However, it is still a fun story, as the actor is known for his cheeky humor.



