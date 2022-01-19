Rob Lowe: from disgraced teen idol to family man who learned to laugh at himself

At fifteen, Rob Lowe was on top of the world . Shortly before, she had moved from Ohio to Los Angeles with no other letter of introduction than her physical beauty and a huge desire to be a star and he was succeeding.

TV roles kept him as busy as his new friends from Santa Monica High School, Emilio Estevez and his little brother, Charlie Sheen. Young, beautiful and in Hollywood nothing could be better for Lowe until Francis Ford Coppola added him to the cast of The outcasts. Along with Tom Cruise, Matt Dillon, Patrick Swayze, Ralph Macchio, C. Thomas Howell and his friend Emilio, Lowe joined the catalog of young 80s heartthrobs with star potential. . Until…

The story, it is known, has a happy ending of those that Hollywood loves. about that past of excesses, scandals and rebellion To this present of mature actor, unspoiled beauty and happy family, Lowe, 57, often speaks, mostly by way of warning and advice to his younger colleagues.

In your podcast, Literally with Rob Lowethe interpreter laughs at himself but at the same time takes the chance of redemption that the audiovisual industry gave him.

Lowe in a scene from Star+’s series 9-1-1 Lone Star

Almost as if he were the representative of second chances, both professional and personal, Lowe today shows himself to be mature, protagonist of a successful series, 9-1-1 Lone Star (two seasons available on Star+), father of two adult children and husband of Sheryl Berkoff, his partner for more than thirty years.

But before, when he was one of the most requested actors of the 80s, he starred in one youth comedy after another and participated in every magazine cover and advertising campaign he was offered, alcohol and cocaine were in control of his career. And of his life, of course.

In The First Year of the Rest of Our Lives, Joel Schumacher’s well-remembered 1985 film

After the success of The first year of the rest of our livesby Joel Schumacherin which he played rebellious and charming Billy Hicks alongside a cast of other young actors such as Demi Moore, Andrew McCarthy, Judd Nelson, Ally Sheedy and Emilio Estevez and with the Razzie Award for Worst Supporting Actor under his belt, Lowe couldn’t leave the character behind even when the cameras were no longer rolling.

A) Yes, In 1988 he hit rock bottom in the most shameful and public way possible when a sexual video of the actor’s encounter with two young people, one of them just 16 years old, was released.. Although he always assured that he did not know that the young woman was a minor and by California law he was not committing a crime by having sex with her, it was illegal to film himself doing it. Faced with a complaint from the teenager’s family, Lowe was sentenced to 20 hours of community service and endless hours of public and private humiliation that forever questioned his status as a leading man and youthful idol.

Many years later, the actor explained that that scandal was the best thing that could happen to him since it took him to rehab and changed his life forever.

Sure your personal revival was not equivalent to regaining his place in Hollywood. That industry in which he had grown up, with everything within his reach and disposal -during the filming of The outcastsas revealed, the Warner studios provided unlimited alcohol for him and his colleagues, all underage, now he made fun of him and considered him unemployable.

Rob Lowe with his wife, Sheryl Berkoff, and their two children Instagram

But in those days without social media and fierce cancellations, Lowe found his way back thanks to humor. He began by laughing at himself and then others followed suit. Thus, the heartthrob with the soul of a comedian appeared in The world according to Wayne and then in Austin Powers: The Seductive Spywhile made the decision that rescued him from ridicule: if the doors of starring in cinema were closed for him, it was time to return to his first love, TV.

In the late nineties, that strategy was considered the last slap of drowning. Nothing good could come of the small screen, and yet in his case, what resulted was a new career opportunity in the form of an outstanding character, Sam Seaborn, in a perfect show: The West Wingby Aaron Sorkin.

Lowe did so well with that series that he even had the luxury of abandoning it at the peak of its popularity to try to be the protagonist of his own cycle. And while the strategy wasn’t too successful, neither was his decision to turn down the role of neurosurgeon Derek Sheperd in Grey’s AnatomyThe truth is that the veteran actor took advantage of the time left by his poor professional decisions by taking care of his mental and physical health. Something that was very practical when interpreting the obsessive Chris Traeger in the fabulous comedy series Parks & Recreation.

Rob Lowe played healthy-living fanatic Chris Traeger in Parks and Recreation. NBC – ToMerlin

Identified with that show and its talented stars and creators, Lowe he also wrote two juicy autobiographies. With the first, Love life, his narcissism was not enough (as he explained this week in a report with People magazine) and that is why he returned to give away anecdotes from his career (and from his colleagues!) In Stories I all only tell my friends.

Today, at 57 years old, the actor is having his best time. And he has the photos of his perennially fine stamp to prove it. Already far from that boy who from one day to the next became a celebrity who, according to what he detailed in his books, his fans stole his underwear from the drawers of his house or who emulated the off-camera behavior of his idols, Warren Beatty and Jack Nicholson, actor he fought his own demons and laughed to tell the tale.