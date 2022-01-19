Ricky Martin hits Rihanna’s lingerie show and fans say he wears Harry Styles clothes

A constellation of stars dazzles at the runway show for Rihanna’s intimate apparel brand. Ricky Martin and Daddy Yankee stand out among the great figures that will appear in the show.

Rihanna will show her new collection “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3” at the impressive hotel “Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites” in Los Angeles and the event broadcast exclusively by Amazon Prime Video this Friday, September 24, reported the ET Online portal.

The pop singer’s company, which generates large economic dividends, became a sensation, notable for its inclusion of various sizes and models of different races. According to Forbes, the artist amassed a fortune of 1,700 million dollars during the last year.

Ricky Martin in a skirt?

The singer of “Half life” shared on his Instagram account a preview of the show that Rihanna will offer for her signature parade.

The pop music icon dressed in black, with a long shirt similar to martial arts kimonos. The outfit was accompanied by leather boots in the same dark tone with thick brown soles.

The costumes caught the attention of the interpreter’s fans who, on other occasions, have also impacted with heels and more feminine clothing. Some even speculated that it was a dress or a skirt suit, although it is visibly noticeable that it is short pants.

Some also claimed that the outfit was very similar to the style of the British singer and songwriter, Harry Styles, who is characterized by a way of dressing that blurs the social limit imposed on the masculine.

Daddy Yankee debuts on the catwalk

Reggaeton singer Daddy Yankee also made his debut in the world of fashion with Rihanna. In another video, the urban genre interpreter appears very faithful to his youthful and urban style.

Yankee wore a black jacket and pants with gold spots. A loose look that he combined with his inevitable dark glasses.

While for the pre-show presentation, she wore a straight-cut black leather ensemble that matched the outfits of other famous guests at the popular parade.

The power of Latin talent is reflected in the presentation of the Puerto Rican duo. While Nas, Bia, Jazmin Sullivan, Normani and Jade Novah, confirm the diversity of styles of the gala. Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Irina Shayk, Adriana Lima, Emily Ratajkowski, are part of the supermodels who also say present.

All about Ricky Martin

All about Rihanna

All About Daddy Yankee

all about celebrities