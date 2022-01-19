Resentful with Chivas? Marco Fabián’s message on his arrival in Mazatlan

Marco Fabian officially arrived in Mazatlan as one of his reinforcements for the Closing Tournament 2022, but the talented attacker clarified that he does not hold a grudge against the leadership of the Chivas from Guadalajara despite the fact that they did not want to give him the opportunity to return to team of his loves as one of his signings.

The brand new player of the Cañoneros rrecognized that he did hold a rapprochement with the leadership of the Sacred Flock, specifically with the owner Amaury Vergara, However, there were no facilities for the hiring to take place and for this reason he decided to listen to other offers such as the one made to him. Sinaloans to return to Liga MX.

The objective of Fabián is to return to his best level with an important maturity both sportingly and on a personal level, Well, he is about to get married and this has given him the personal stability to focus on his football career, in search of achieving a second wind as in the first years of his career that earned him to win the London 2012 Olympic medal with the Tricolor.

“Not at all. I have a very special love for Guadalajara. I arrived when I was 7 years old and left when I was 23. I have great affection for it, as for those who work there, I always go to join the projects. Today they bring a project with young people and the brotherly relationship I have with AmauryWe talked about it like mature people and in the end no agreement was reached. I am a professional and the team that I owe is Mazatlán”, explained Fabián de la Mora in an interview for TV Azteca.

The player emerged from Chivas guaranteed that it will recover its best performance to contribute to the benefit of Mazatlan: “We will have magic. It’s what I’ve been working on despite being inactive for six months. He was reflecting on good things and bad things. This desire that I have to return to the field, which is where I want to speak”.