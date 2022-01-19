Red alert: trilogy on Netflix, two consecutive sequels | Dwayne-Johnson | Gal Gadot | Ryan Reynolds | Cinema and series

The Red Alert tape was positioned last year as the most watched in Netflix history. Although the plot did not convince the critics, the enormous number of views may have encouraged the idea on the platform of making not one, but two sequels to convert it in a action trilogy.

What is the Red Alert plan?

According to the Deadline medium, Netflix is ​​negotiating to be able to shoot the sequels consecutively, something that the director himself wanted, Rawson Marshall Thurber, who explained that recording the first installment had been quite exhausting. This because of Red alert is a very large feature film that takes place in more than one location.

As reported by the media, the recordings will begin in 2023, since work is being done on re-counting the main actors: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. The three are already linked to other projects; therefore, not being able to adjust schedules, it is necessary to postpone the development of the sequels for next year. In addition, it was reported that Rawson Marshall Thurber, the film’s screenwriter, is already moving forward with the scripts.

The story behind the Red Alert trilogy

Rawson Marshall conceived the project as a story that could be spread over several parts (the ending of the first installment is open). According to Infobae, the original idea for Alerta Roja, a production focused on theft and spectacularity, was initially raised by Universal Pictures, but the company was not interested , so it was offered to Netflix, where they were not only excited to move forward with the project, but also invested a lot of money in the proposal. The hiring of Reynolds, Johnson and Gadot for the main roles, with an investment of approximately 200 million dollars, was proof of this.

