Rayados tried to change the calendar of the Club World Cup

Jorge Rosales

The topic of the moment is how it will be handled scratched Given the large number of selected for the fifa date of January, same that is spliced ​​with the Club World Cup, so the directive was up FIFA to try to change the calendar, revealed President Duilio Davino.

The Gang sum up to 14 footballers selected, a problem that will also present the Al Ahly and the palm trees, so they tried to move the dates, but without success. Although he managed to negotiate with the Mexican Soccer Federation to release his soccer players before the match against Panama.

“Unfortunately the dates we have bring the fifa date with the Club World CupWe tried to talk to FIFA to slightly modify the calendar of the Club World Cup, not only because of Rayados, but several, the change was not possible”, he declared.

“We talked to the FMF and the League to see what we could have with those summoned and as I mentioned it today, we did talk and they will call only the essentials and there is a probability that if a third party let them travel. We have to adapt.”

The albiazul leader mentioned that they also tried to negotiate with Conmebol, but they only arranged that they could get direct flights to the Arab Emirates or as close as possible.

“The theme of Conmebol, the communication is the same, that they can fly as best as possible directly to Abu Dhabi. We want to make our history, it is the fifth World Cup that we will attend and that the name of scratched keep making noise,” he added.