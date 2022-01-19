‘Rayados is on another level’

With Monterey Striped, Luis Romo is on another level. The midfielder left behind his time at Blue Cross and he is clear that his present is with his new club, which he said has a high level of demand and is ready to achieve great things.

After his departure from The Ferris Wheel, Romo discovered an innovative panorama, from his eating routines to the treatment he is given as a person, although he made it clear that within the ‘Gang‘ do not disclaim responsibilities to their players, who always have to perform at their best.

“Really the deal in Blue Cross it was never bad, it was very good, I don’t know, many things are talked about but you arrive in Monterey and you also realize that it is on another level, in terms of facilities, food, everything they give you, everything they demand of you as well. It’s a deal with a lot of responsabilities and it is also good that they make you see the human part and that they try to always keep you on a positive line of work”, he declared in an interview with RECORD.

Confidence is placed both in players and in the coaching staff and for Romo, the quality of the squad is undeniable, for which he considered they are capable of competing for everything and will seek to overcome the performance they did a tournament ago, in which they were eliminated in Quarterfinals by Atlas, team that ultimately won the title.

“This to win it all, is to compete for everything at 100 percent, it has quality. It is a matter of each of the members of the campus putting our grain. There really is a lot of quality, the coach we have is someone who has achieved many things with a very good track record“, he stated.

And although only two days of this campaign have been played, the scratched they have not tasted defeat and remain among the best four of this tournament, so the midfielder showed the conviction that everything has come together so that achieve their goals: everything lends itself, everything is ready and I hope that we can achieve great things“, He said.

