Rachel Zegler apologizes for making fun of Britney Spears

The actress Rachel Zeglerwho worked alongside Steven Spielberg in West Side Storyit was hard criticized after uploading a video on your social networks where read dramatically before the screen statements Britney Spears made about her sister Jamie Lynn.

Although Zegler, 20, deleted the video, had to apologize to the wave of claims from the followers of the ‘princess of pop’. “Anyone who knows me knows how much I love Britney and always support her. While I meant no disrespect at all, I should have thought about how this might be perceived and I’m so sorry I upset or disappointed anyone,” he wrote.

Since the beginning of the year, the interpreter of Toxic has been in one declaration war with his sister, who promotes his biographical book Things I Should Have Said, where he tells some anecdotes like the alleged fact that Britney locked herself in a locked room with her while holding a knife.

“This is not a situation to be taken lightly and we should all help Britney at this crucial time.. Thank you for listening to me and thank you very much to everyone who held me responsible, “added Zegler, who was confirmed by the Disney company for the role of Snow White in his live action

In addition to unfollowing her on Instagram, the eldest of the Spears, who recently ended 13 years of guardianship in which she was unable to decide on her fortune or her life, has expressed that her sister has not been with her for the last 15 years. , that since she was little they have given her everything and she questioned what she wants sell books at their expense. Jamie Lynn. Congratulations, baby! Tand you have sunk to a completely low level. Now and only now do I know that only a scumbag person would make those things up about someone“, Told him.