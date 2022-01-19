Price of the dollar today January 19, peso falls again

Today, Wednesday, January 19, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.4856 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. In this session, the Mexican peso falls again in the exchange rate. Banxico reports that the spot interbank dollar closed at 20.4516 units, which represents a loss of 4.49 cents for the local currency compared to the close of this Tuesday. This is how the greenback is quoted in banks.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.4516 – Sell: $20.4516

: Buy $20.4516 – Sell: $20.4516 HSBC : Buy: $19.91 – Sell: $20.60

: Buy: $19.91 – Sell: $20.60 Banamex : Buy: $19.84 – Sell: $20.97

: Buy: $19.84 – Sell: $20.97 Bancomer: Purchase: $19.89 – Sale: $20.78

Purchase: $19.89 – Sale: $20.78 Banorte: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70

Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.30 – Sale: $21.30

Purchase: $18.30 – Sale: $21.30 IXE: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70

Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $20.90 Monex: Buy: $20.13 – Sell: $21.13

Buy: $20.13 – Sell: $21.13 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $20.09

Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $20.09 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80 Santander: Purchase: $19.59 – Sale: $21.11

Purchase: $19.59 – Sale: $21.11 Exchange: Purchase: $19.98 – Sale: $20.99

Purchase: $19.98 – Sale: $20.99 Banregio: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $21.00

As for the bitcoin, at the moment it is at $41,899.9 with a downtrend in real time.

We recommend you read Price of the dollar today, Wednesday, peso starts trading day higher

referring to euro, it is quoted at $23.27 pesos, for $27.89 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.