Price of the dollar on Tuesday, January 18, 2022: Know today’s exchange rate

The exchange rate of dollar in Peru traded today, Tuesday, January 18, down in the parallel market. Thus, before the banking day, it is shown in a value of S/ 3.8 in this market.

The Central Reserve Bank (BCR) explained that the dollar is presenting a 3.41% decline so far in 2022, compared to the result of the closing of last year (S/3,991).

So far this year, the institution has offered US$17.6 billion in the foreign exchange market through sales in the spot market (US$11.6 billion) and net placement of foreign exchange derivatives and BCRP CDRs (US$6.0 billion).

Thus, at the end of 2021, the US currency registered an appreciation of 10.28%, influenced by political uncertainty and doubts about the economic outlook due to the emergence of new variants of COVID-19.

At the local level, there are different facts that move the needle of the dollar. The BCR highlighted the announcements of possible nationalization, conflicts with mining companies. In addition, Peru is currently experiencing a third wave of COVID-19 and Lima and Callao, among other cities, have moved to a high risk level, so the curfew from 12 am to 4 am, as well as smaller capacities.

At a global level, the currencies and stock markets of Latin America showed a disparate behavior on Monday, amid a slight advance in the dollar, in a day with reduced business as a result of a holiday in the United States that deprived regional markets of the main place to carry out currency arbitrage, according to Reuters. US financial markets were closed for Martin Luther King Day.

PRICE OF THE DOLLAR IN PURCHASE AND SALE

in the main exchange houses in Lima, the dollar price in the purchase it is S/3,835 and for sale it is S/3,875.

In the interbank market, the greenback operates at S / 3,872, according to data provided by the BCR.

In this way, the projections for the closing of the exchange rate in 2022 are between S/4.10 and S/4.20. The projections for next year would range between S/4.01 and S/4.25.

It should be noted that the value of the dollar can change at the beginning of the exchange day, at approximately 9:00 am.

CLOSURE OF THE PREVIOUS DAY

At the close of the day on Monday, January 17, 2022, the dollar closed again lower. The price of the US currency stood at S / 3,855 in the interbank market, reported the Central Reserve Bank (BCR). That is, a decrease of 0.43% compared to last Friday when it closed at S / 3,891.

On that day, the BCR auctioned Overnight Deposits for S/ 7,600 million at an average interest rate of 2.93%. As well as one-week deposits for S/ 1,685.5 million at an average interest rate of 2.99%. The entity also announced that 3-month Interest Rate Swaps were placed for S/ 50 million at an average rate of 3.31% and the result of the 3-month BCRP CDV auction was S/ 700 million at a average margin of 0.04%.

In the parallel market, in the main exchange houses, the price of the dollar is at S/ 3,835 (buy) and S/ 3,875 (sell), according to the portal how much is the dollar.pe. This same site reported that in virtual exchange houses prices fluctuate between S/ 3.83 and S/ 3,851 for the purchase, and between S/ 3,861 and S/ 3.98 for the sale.

In addition, the Peruvian economy would have grown 13.5% in 2021, reflecting the greatest progress among South American countries, the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean projected today (ECLAC). Likewise, Peru shows the second highest growth among the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean, after Guyana with an expansion of 18.5%.

