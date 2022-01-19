Platinum End reveals a new visual and announces more cast members — Kudasai

On the official site for the anime adaptation of the manga written by Tsugumi Ohba and illustrated by Takeshi Obata, platinum end, a new project promotional image was published.

The statement also revealed new members of the voice cast, including:

MegumiHan like Susumu Yuito.

like Susumu Yuito. Saori Oonishi as Yuri Temari.

as Yuri Temari. daiki yamashita as Shuji Nakaumi.

as Shuji Nakaumi. Gaku Yoneda as Kenjiro Tsuda.

Ryouta Takeuchi like Yazeli.

like Yazeli. KENN like penis.

like penis. Romi Park like Ogaro.

like Ogaro. Fumi Hirano like Muni.

The series is confirmed with twenty-four episodes and will cover the entirety of the original work, with Crunchyroll handling its distribution in the West. For their part, Obata and Ohba began publishing the manga in the magazine Jump SQ from the publisher Shueisha in November 2015, and ended it in January 2021. The duo also authored the manga death note, which was published in the magazine Weekly Shōnen Jump between December 2003 and May 2006.

Production team

Hideya Takahashi (Strike Witches: Road to Berlin, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind) is in charge of directing the first half of the anime at the studios Signal.MD . While Kazuchika Kise (Ghost in the Shell Arise, Ghost in the Shell: The New Movie) handles the direction of the second half.

(Strike Witches: Road to Berlin, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind) is in charge of directing the first half of the anime at the studios . While (Ghost in the Shell Arise, Ghost in the Shell: The New Movie) handles the direction of the second half. Kouji Oudate (No Game No Life) is in charge of character design.

(No Game No Life) is in charge of character design. Shinichi Inotsume (Persona 5: The Animation, Hayate no Gotoku!, gangsta) is in charge of writing and supervising the scripts.

(Persona 5: The Animation, Hayate no Gotoku!, gangsta) is in charge of writing and supervising the scripts. Masahiro Tokuda (Cestvs: The Roman Fighter, Last Hope) is responsible for the composition of the soundtrack.

Synopsis for Platinum End

After the death of his parents, young Mirai Kakehashi is left in the care of his abusive relatives. Since then, he has become gloomy and depressed, leading him to attempt suicide on the night of his high school graduation. However, he is saved by a pure white girl named Nasse who introduces herself as a guardian angel who wishes to bring him happiness by granting him supernatural powers and the opportunity to become the new god of the world. To win the position, he must defeat the other twelve candidates to become a deity within the next 999 days. Soon, Mirai begins a struggle for survival as a terrifying battle-royale erupts between him and the candidates seeking absolute power over the world.

(c)大場つぐみ・小畑健／集英社・プラチナエンド製作委員会