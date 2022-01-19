Planeta Cómic will publish BRZRKR, the Keanu Reeves comic

Through a statement on Twitter, Planeta Cómic has announced the publication of this series of BOOM! Studios

The new licenses They are coming to the comic industry and we love being able to enjoy them all in our territory. There are so many series that reach the various American publishers that, many times, it is quite complicated to bring them all and they are translated, since the pull they are going to have is unknown. Nevertheless, the series that we bring today was going to give something to talk about since it became known who was behind her.

It is an action series that they have brought us in the editorial BOOM! Studios. So far we could believe that this is just another series like many others to which we are accustomed, but what if I told you that behind everything is Keanu Reeves and is clearly the protagonist? By commenting on the latter, surely many will change the way they see this comic, seeing it with better eyes.

Indeed, it is about a comic series titled BRZRKR that arrived last year 2021 and that tries to show us a typical action story of the films that Reeves has starred in. Since it came out in february last year, it has been seen that the repercussion has been very great, not only because the main character is inspired by the actor, but also because he himself is part of the creative team, along with the great Matt Kindt.

With almost a year since it hit stores, it looks like the action series prepared by BOOM! was not going to arrive to our territory, until this morning we woke up with this news by Planeta Cómic. through a message on his personal Twitter account, the publisher has shown a video indicating that the series will come to our country from his hand, in a staple format with 12 numbers total, that is, the numbers of the original series.

Through the video you have provided, you can see the actor’s statements describing the comic itself, in addition to the trailer that he himself narrates explaining a little the plot of the comic. The first issue of this work will hit stores next april, indicating that it will come out periodically until the 12 numbers that complete BRZRKR come to light. The truth is that It was great news to wake us up today, Have they convinced you to get hold of it as soon as it comes out?