Pioneer motorcycles in technological advances that are now the most normal equipment

In reality, and to be honest, it must be said that some motorcycling advances that we will talk about below had already been seen in the 1920s, considered a golden age in the design and evolution of the modern motorcycle and in which the to experiment with things like electronic fuel injection or even a rudimentary mechanical anti-lock braking system.

However, in many cases they were handcrafted projects or well-intentioned prototypes that never saw the light of day, which is why those machines that have actually gone through the industrial development process by a recognized manufacturer, manufactured in series and subsequent marketing to the public.

With this caveat, here are almost twenty curious facts about the first motorcycles to equip some elements that seem totally normal to us today and that at the time represented a rupture and a revolution in the market, not always well understood by the market in some cases. .

1. First motorcycle with internal combustion engine

The Gottlieb Daimler Reitwagen from 1885 is considered to be the first internal combustion engine motorcycle in history. Actually “Herr Daimler” never intended to create a motorcycle but a mere support to check if the engine worked.

Gottlieb Daimler Reitwagen Wikimedia Commons

2. First series-produced motorcycle in history

The Hildebrand & Wolfmüller of 1894 was the first mass-produced motorcycle in history. Up to 2,000 units were produced. It was powered by a liquid-cooled, 1,488 cc, four-stroke, twin-cylinder engine that delivered 2.5 hp at 240 rpm and allowed it to reach 48.28 km/h.

Hildebrand & Wolfmüller Wikimedia Commons

3. First four-cylinder motorcycle

The Belgian FN of 1908 was the first four-cylinder motorcycle in history. It was a 498 cc, 4-stroke in-line propeller that delivered 5 hp, weighed 75 kilos and reached 64 km/h. Three years later it received a two-speed gearbox and footrests instead of bicycle pedals.

image description Wikimedia Commons

4. First bike with fixed full fairing

The first production motorcycle with a fixed full fairing was the revolutionary BMW R1000RS, designed by Hans Muth in 1976. It had the collaboration of Pininfarina and initially generated some reluctance among the most purists.

BMW R1000RS BMW

5. First motorcycle to mount a front disc brake

The 1969 Honda CB 750 Four was the first production motorcycle to mount a front disc brake and the machine that gave rise to today’s “superbikes”. Its in-line tetracylinder produced 67 hp at 8,000 rpm and was close to 200 km/h. Its front disc brake with hydraulic control and its electric start made the difference.

Honda CB 750 Sling

6. First motorcycle powered by electronic injection

The first fuel-injected street machine was the blazing-fast Kawasaki KZ1000 Classic that came out in 1980. It was Kawasaki’s replica of the Honda CB750; the injection was designed in conjunction with Bosch Industries and based on the electronic fuel system used by Datsun cars in Japan.

Kawasaki KZ1000 Kawasaki

7. First motorcycle with a rotary engine

The German Megola Sport of 1920 was the first motorcycle with a rotary engine. It had five cylinders and was mounted on the front wheel. It lacked a clutch and transmission, so to start it a person had to turn the front wheel while the bike was sitting on its center stand. In total, 2,000 units were manufactured and it reached 80 km/h.

Megala Sport Wikimedia Commons

8. First bike with a boxer twin engine

The 1923 BMW R32 designed by Max Friz was the first motorcycle in history to mount a boxer twin-cylinder engine. It had a capacity of 494 cc, delivered 8.5 CV and reached 95 km/h. The German brand was a manufacturer of motorcycles before automobiles.

BMW R32 BMW

9. First motorcycle with digital instrumentation

The 1990 Lido Style scooter, manufactured in Spain by Suzuki at its Gijón plant, was surprisingly the first motorcycle to mount digital instrumentation for the first time; a modest but pioneering rectangular LCD that displayed the speedometer, tachometer and fuel level.

suzuki lido suzuki

10. First bike with ABS as standard

The first motorcycle with ABS as standard was the BMW K100 from 1988. It was still a fairly invasive system that added 13.5 kilos to the whole but fully operational. For that reason, its intrusive character was received with suspicion until the second version of the system, much more improved.

BMW K100 BMW

11. First wind tunnel for motorcycles

In 1950 Moto Guzzi was the first motorcycle manufacturer to build a wind tunnel to test and develop fairings for its competition models. The Galleria del Vento was a breakthrough that revolutionized sports motorcycling and allowed Moto Guzzi to develop an integral fairing. The first tunnel project was signed by Gustave Eiffel.

Moto Guzzi wind tunnel Moto Guzzi

12. First motorcycle with liquid-cooled four-cylinder engine

In 1984 Kawasaki introduced the GPZ 900R, the first model to be equipped with a liquid-cooled, four-cylinder engine. It had a capacity of 908 cc, delivered a power of 115 CV and due to its futuristic appearance it was the motorcycle chosen to be ridden by Tom Cruise in the film Top Gun.

Kawasaki GPZ 900R Wikimedia Commons

13. Primera with airbag for the driver as standard

The 2007 Honda Goldwing is the first in history to mount a driver’s airbag as standard. It is designed to act in frontal collisions. This Honda superroad remains, at the moment and 14 years later, the only motorcycle on the market to be equipped with this safety element.

honda goldwing Sling

14. First motorcycle designed from the outset for mixed asphalt-track use

14-The current concept of “trail” is the work of Yamaha that with its XT500 of 1976, for the first time proposes a motorcycle designed from its origin for a mixed asphalt-track use. The XT was designed specifically for the North American market, where emissions regulations were causing problems for lightweight Japanese two-strokes. Its great success led Yamaha to market it throughout the world.

Yamaha XT500 yamaha

15. First motorcycle with a closed aluminum double cradle chassis

The 1985 Suzuki GSX-R750 was the first large-series motorcycle to be equipped with a closed aluminum double-cradle chassis instead of the traditional steel ones. At the time it was the closest street machine to a race bike and the most racing tech you could buy.

Suzuki GSX-R750 suzuki

16. First mass-produced electric scooter

In 1996 Peugeot presented its Scoot’elec at the Intermot show in Cologne. It was the first mass-produced electric scooter and remained in production for 10 years. As the three Nickel-Cadmium batteries (100 Ah and 6 V) were very large and heavy -115 kilos- they were placed between the feet, in the platform tunnel. It had a range of 40 km at 45 km/h.

peugeot scooterelec peugeot

17. First bike with single-sided front suspension

The single-arm front suspension has not finished curdling. Yamaha first tried this on a large scale with its GTS 1000 introduced in 1993. The bike was a real technological breakthrough, but it was a commercial failure; it was expensive and heavy… although it was very useful as a later base for the development of alternative suspensions for the brand.