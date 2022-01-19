Pfizer CEO honored with Genesis Prize

MADRID (EUROPA PRESS).- The executive director of the pharmaceutical company Pfizer, Albert Bourla, has been recognized with the Genesis Award, which annually recognizes the work of a member of the Jewish community, for his ability to take risks and lead a company that developed a vaccine against covid-19 in record time.

Bourla has been the most voted person in a telematic vote in which some 200 thousand people from 71 countries participated and his election has been supported by the committee that was to finally determine the recipient of a prize awarded each year by the Genesis Prize Foundation.

The director of Pfizer, who succeeds director Steven Spielberg, has said he feels “honored” and has extended recognition to other colleagues who, “responding to the urgent call of history”, have worked against the clock to counteract the effects of the pandemic.

“I grew up in a Jewish family where they taught me that each one of us is only as strong as the ties established with our own community, and that we are all called by God to repair the world,” said Bourla, who hopes to go to Jerusalem to receive in person on June 29 the recognition from the hands of the President of Israel, Isaac Herzog.

The prize also includes the delivery of one million dollars, although following the tradition Bourla has already announced that he will donate it. Specifically, he wants the money to go to projects aimed at preserving the memory of the victims of the Holocaust, with special emphasis on the community of Greece, where he was born.

The president of the Genesis Prize Foundation, Stan Polovets, has stressed that Bourla “exemplifies two of the most essential Jewish values: the commitment to the fundamental value of life and the task of repairing, healing the world.” In this sense, he wanted to highlight that “although the pandemic is far from over, millions of people are alive and well thanks to what Dr. Bourla and his team at Pfizer have achieved.”