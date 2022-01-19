Pfizer CEO honored with Genesis Prize

MADRID (EUROPA PRESS).- The executive director of the pharmaceutical company Pfizer, Albert Bourla, has been recognized with the Genesis Award, which annually recognizes the work of a member of the Jewish community, for his ability to take risks and lead a company that developed a vaccine against covid-19 in record time.

Bourla has been the most voted person in a telematic vote in which some 200 thousand people from 71 countries participated and his election has been supported by the committee that was to finally determine the recipient of a prize awarded each year by the Genesis Prize Foundation.

The director of Pfizer, who succeeds director Steven Spielberg, has said he feels “honored” and has extended recognition to other colleagues who, “responding to the urgent call of history”, have worked against the clock to counteract the effects of the pandemic.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker