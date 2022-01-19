Pete Davidson: This is how the comedian reacted after Kanye West’s threats in his new song

Some days ago kanye-west released his most recent song titled ‘Eazy‘, which immediately became a trend due to one phrase in particular.

in the letter of the song, the rapper threatened to hit Peter Davidson, who has been associated in recent months with kim kardashian.

Everything seems to indicate that the comedian did not take lightly the words of Ye, since according to the portal Radar, has decided to hire extra security personnel.

According to a close source, the star of ‘Saturday night Live‘ made this decision, because he is aware of the large number of fans that the interpreter of ‘Praise God‘ and he doesn’t want to live a bad time.

“Peter not afraid of kanye, but he is concerned because he has a massive amount of fans. His followers can listen to his songs and act according to that, that’s why he has hired more security, “said the informant.

Even if Peter Davidson has dated several celebrities, the same source points out that even when he was engaged to Ariana Grande I had used security.

“Go out with kim kardashian It has made him reach a whole new level of fame, now he is a super star. Peter He doesn’t want any risk, as long as he’s with kim They use his security but now he needs his own bodyguards.”