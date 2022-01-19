‘Peacemaker’: Could there be a spin-off of Polka-Dot Man and King Shark on HBO Max? – series news

The reviews have totally favored ‘Peacemaker’, starring John Cena and created by James Gunn, even the cast is excited to see more spin-offs of ‘The Suicide Squad’ and they have two characters in mind.

Only three chapters of Peacemaker have come out, the spin off of The Suicide Squad, created by James Gunn and starring John Cena, and the reviews have been quite positive, so much so that Warner Bros Television and HBO Max give him the vote of confidence to the spoiled members of the public and their own actors, who already they mentioned some names of characters that they would like to see in some other prequel or sequel.

And no, we are sorry, although many have the desire to see much more of Ratcatcher II (Daniela Melchior), Steve Agee, who gives life to Economos, members of ARGUS, the secret organization directed by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) and control of Task Force X, suggested other names during the promotion of peacemaker.

“I have to say that David Dastmalchian is probably my best friend in real life. We’ve known each other for a long time. And it was amazing that James put us together in the same movie, so would love, like all of you, to see in some way or another Polka-Dot Man, but I would rather work alongside the character and my friend,” Agee told the Looper portal.

James Gunn tells why there is only a spin off of ‘Peacemaker’ and not another member of ‘The Suicide Squad’

His statements come after Gunn, who had to reduce peacemaker to eight episodes in the rush with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and its spin off, I am Groot, for Disney+, hinted to Collider that they are evaluating one more project for television, specifically from the DC universe and the green light would be given to him as soon as the numbers come out in favor of this whole crazy story of the peacemaker Christopher Smith.



Warner Bros Pictures Polka-Dot Man died in ‘The Suicide Squad’.



I think Polka-Dot Man was one of the deepest, most nuanced, most amazing characters.

And, once again, we are on the same channel as Agee. Although Gunn himself defines him as the most absurd supervillain of all time, Detective Bat’s nemesis, his biography and power captivated the audience. Launch colored polka dots with the ability to disintegrate a human body, take all our money! Let it be a bloodbath, but everything would happen before the film the suicide squad because remember Abner Krill got crushed by Starro the Conqueror.

In the same interviews, albeit globally, Agee also asked not to leave behind KingShark. “First of all, I would like Nanaue to appear in peacemaker. It would be a double character for me: Economos and King Shark (he acted his movements and Sylvester Stallone, the voice). But if anyone can make it happen, it’s James Gunn. I also stuck with him, he is a very familiar friend and, honestly, it would be something quite natural,” he told international media.



Warner Bros Pictures Steve Agee wants to return as King Shark.



peter saffron, producer of several series, in addition to joining the nice answer, contributed that he would add to Weasel (Sean Gunn) as a proposal within the spin off of King Shark. At the moment, we are anxious to know if Warner Bros approves another series to the director and encourages the sequel to the suicide squad.