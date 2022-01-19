Only a true fan knows all of Selena Gomez’s tattoos

Do you know all of Selena Gomez’s tattoos? After a long investigation, we have counted all the times that the singer added mini drawings, important dates and even designs with her best friends as matching tattoos.

Skin art has been with us for centuries, we can say that it is one of the most popular ways that people use to express who they are, their tastes, important events, names and everyday life. The ideas are endless and celebrities are great inspirations to include some “ink” on us, such as Selena Gomez’s tattoos.

If you are looking for inspiration for an idea that you want to get tattooed or you are simply a big fan of the singer and want to know the 16 tattoos that she has so far, this note is for you!

Selena Gomez’s tattoos are all over her body (which might help you decide where yours could go), there are several on her neck, her instep, a small design on her wrist and, her last one, a rose style. watercolor painting on her upper back that she shares with Cara Delevigne. And it’s not the only one! The singer, actress, and beauty entrepreneur also has a pair of matching tattoos she got with friends to commemorate their relationship, as well as designs that serve as tributes to people in her family.

From elaborate designs to miniature dates: These are all the tattoos Selena has (as of today)

His most recent acquisition is this rose that sits on a dripping stem, a design done by one of his favorite artists, Keith McCurdy aka Bang Bang Tattoo, which he shares with his friend Cara Delevingne.

Another McCurdy tattoo! In honor of her album her mark of beauty, Sel got ‘Rare’ tattooed below her right earlobe.

On her upper leg, she has a tattoo of praying hands with a rosary hanging from them. This design had its debut on the red carpet (in some polaroids) that she shared and we could see it on her instagram in this swimwear campaign.

The semicolon tattoo on Gomez’s right wrist is a matching design she got with her friends and stars of 13 Reasons Why (series she produces), Tommy Dorfman and Alisha Boe, to symbolize Project Semicolon, a mental health organization.

In 2008, Selena and her friend Courtney Lopez celebrated their friendship by getting the number ‘1’ tattooed on their ribs.

And as a fan of number tajuates, he has the number “4” written on his right forearm. It’s a tattoo he got with four of his closest friends.

On his back is the phrase “love yourself first” in Arabic script.

The number ’76’ in Roman numerals to symbolize the year of his mother’s birth.

Another family tattoo is just below Gomez’s left ear is a lowercase “g,” for his half-sister Gracie.

In 2012, she got a micro-tattoo of a musical note on her wrist.

On the instep it has the word “sunshine”, as a nod to his grandmother.

This little arrow was made with her best friend and collaborator Julia Michaels.

Along the top of her right hip is the biblical phrase “God who strengthens me” from Philippians 4:13.

McCurdy was also the artist behind Selena’s cross tattoo on her left collarbone.

Also on his elbow we can see a date, which means when he received a kidney transplant.

And lastly, “x31” the date you met one of your closest friends.

