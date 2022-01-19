‘Obsessed’ Simon Cowell Hosts The Greatest Showman Chat With Hugh Jackman

Simon Cowell has admitted that he is obsessed with the movie The Greatest Showman.

The music mogul, 62, made the surprise confession to singer Loren Allred while auditioning for this year’s Britain’s Got Talent.

The American was the voice behind Never Enough in the 2018 movie musical and Simon couldn’t help but talk about his love for his version of the hit.

When he found out who was auditioning, he quickly revealed his love for the Michael Gracey-directed film.

Simon said: “I love the movie. I love it so much that I arranged a meeting with Hugh Jackman.”

“Oh Lord. I’m obsessed with your version of the song, literally amazing.”



He continued, “Everyone has tried to cover that song, but in my opinion, no one has come close to your version. The soundtrack was so great and yours was the best song. Honestly, I don’t get that excited during the auditions, but I’m really excited.”

His confession comes as Britain’s Got Talent returned in front of a live audience after the show was canceled last year.

It was the first time that judges Simon, David Walliams, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon had reunited in two years, and Ant and Dec also returned to present functions.

Ant McPartlin, 46, held back tears at the live auditions after telling fans he missed them.

He revealed that he and co-star Declan Donnelly, also 46, were delighted to be back and with an audience for the first time in two years.

It came after ITV was forced to cancel the show last year because it became impossible to listen to acts due to the coronavirus pandemic. In 2020, they were forced to delay the live semi-finals and final until the fall, which were largely pre-recorded and involved a remote studio audience.



Addressing the audience, Ant said, “Excuse me while I go and cry. We are very excited to be back. We were heartbroken to miss out last year and not be able to see everyone. But we’re back, really looking forward to going and having a great show for you.”

Meanwhile, David and Simon’s argumentative sides also came to light, as expected, after Simon messed up his lines and failed to recognize England’s St George’s Cross flag.

Comedian David, 50, called his fellow judge an “idiot” after he mistakenly said it was the Swiss flag when interacting with a boy who was displaying his extensive knowledge of the flag.

