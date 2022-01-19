No Way Home – Publimetro Chile

They had a fun time Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone after the actor was forced to lie to him about his participation in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The actors were one of the most commented couples when starring in the saga of the Spiderman in 2011 and bring your connection to real life with your romance.

Now what Andrew put on the spider suit again was questioned by his ex-girlfriend.

This is how Emma Stone reacted after Andrew Garfield’s lie

The latest installment of spider-man starring Tom Holland has been one of the productions that has caused the most furor by uniting the 3 acotres who have played Spider-Man in the different multiverses.

Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire they had to keep their participation in the tape a secret so they had to lie to a few people about it.

One of these was Emma Stone who insulted garfield for not telling him the truth.

during the podcast Happy Sad Confused from Josh Horowitz, the interpreter gave some intimate details that he lived before the premiere of the film with his former co-star who played Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man (2012).

“Emma texted me. I was wondering, ‘Are you in the new Spider-Man movie?’ And I answered: ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about!’ She told me: ‘Shut up. Tell me’. And I, really… I was even still with her. It is fun. Then she saw the movie and told me: ‘You are an idiot,’ explained the famous actor. — Andrew Garfield

Even though their relationship came to an end in 2014, After four years of courtship, they showed that they continue to maintain contact and a nice friendship.

the tapes of spider-man have united their actors in real life, this is what happened not only with Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone, Y Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst, but also with its current protagonists Tom Holland and Zendaya.