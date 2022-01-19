Nintendo Collects Every Game In The Main Pokémon Series

We get an interesting message related to one of the most beloved franchises by nintenderos. It is indeed about Pokémon and a compilation of all the games in the main series.

The main series of Pokémon

In the post below, we can see how Nintendo has collected all the games in the main series since the franchise debuted in 1996. He asks us when our journey in the series began, now that Pokemon Legends: Arceus is near.

We leave you with the message:

Where did your Pokémon journey begin? pic.twitter.com/qIDBuN3Yju — Nintendo Spain (@NintendoES) January 18, 2022

What do you think? Feel free to share your opinion in the comments.

the pokemon phenomenon

Pokémon are creatures of all shapes and sizes that live well in the wild or alongside humans. Most Pokémon only talk to say their names. Currently, there are more than 700 creatures that inhabit the Pokémon universe. Pokémon owners (called “Trainers”) raise and care for them. During their adventures, Pokémon grow and gain more experience, and sometimes even evolve into stronger Pokémon. There are more than twelve different types of Pokémon, such as Fire type, Psychic type or Dragon type. Each type of Pokémon has its advantages and disadvantages when it comes to fighting other Pokémon. For example, a Fire-type Pokémon will have an advantage over a Grass-type Pokémon, but a disadvantage against a Water-type Pokémon. This makes strategy, positioning, and the use you make of the Pokémon on your team crucial in the development of battles.

Via.