Nicole Kidman reveals what her first job was before becoming an actress

Nicole Kidman is one of the most acclaimed and beloved actresses not only in Hollywood but globally. The artist has an extensive career as a performer with a multitude of blockbuster films behind her back such as ‘Moulin Rouge’, ‘The Others’, ‘Identity Erased’, ‘The Upside’ or ‘Cold Mountain’, among others, and in series like ‘The Undoing’ or ‘Big Little Lies’. But, what did the Australian born in the United States do before becoming one of the most fashionable actresses?

The 54-year-old singer and producer has recently granted an interview to Kyle Sandilands on ‘KIIS FM’ where she has carried out promotional work for her new film ‘Being the Ricardos’ in which she stars alongside Javier Bardem. In this interview, Nicole Kidman has revealed some aspects of her past life that very few knew until now, such as her first job away from the world of acting or when she left school.

“I don’t have what it takes to be an actor. I don’t have the brain, I didn’t even finish year ten -fourth of ESO-. I can’t learn all that crap,” Sandilands began by saying that he could never become a performer of Kidman’s stature. At that precise moment, the actress has not hesitated to respond with “I did not finish year 11 -Baccalaureate- and somehow I got there. Are we allowed to say that?” As if that were not enough, the Australian also wanted to explain that her husband did not pass the tenth year: “I don’t think Keith has finished. But we shouldn’t post that. It’s not a good promotion.”

an exciting experience

Regarding her work before knowing world fame, Nicole Kidman has revealed that her first work experience was as an usher at the well-known Capitol Theater in Sydney. A professional adventure that helped her earn “a little money” and not only that, since the “most exciting” thing for the actress was being able to experience the entire atmosphere that is generated in theaters up close: the day-to-day life of the performers , the public, the lights, the dressing rooms, etc.