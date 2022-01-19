Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard, from being married in ‘Big Little Lies’ to being mother and son in ‘The Northman’

Part of the success of ‘Big Little Lies‘ was the fascinating and disturbing couple they made Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgård like Perry and Celeste Wright.

Now him 45 year old actor and the 54 year old actress They work together again on a new project. Robert Eggers, acclaimed director of ‘The Lighthouse’ with Robert Pattinson.

The project, ‘The Northman‘, has already released its dark, action-packed first trailer, where surprisingly Skarsgard brings to life the Nicole Kidman’s son this time.





Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard in ‘Big Little Lies’ | HBO

tape is a viking history which revolves around a Viking prince, Amleth, (Skarsgard) who seeks to avenge his father’s murder and save his mother, Queen Gudrum (Kidman). You can see the progress in the video above.

While there’s no doubt that the roles and looks of both of them will be radical this time around, it’s hard not to remember their earlier chemistry, plus the irony of Nicole playing her mother when there’s a difference of only 9 years each other in real life.

And the paradoxes do not end here, because Alexander is brother of Gustaf Skarsgård, one of the protagonists of the popular ‘vikings‘ with the character of Floki. Did he give you some advice?

Anya Taylor-Joy (with whom Eggers already worked on ‘The Witch’), Willem Dafoe (with whom he also collaborated on ‘The Lighthouse’), Björk and Ethan Hawke complete the cast of this ambitious film that presents a whole new universe of Viking mythology, action and violence.

