Nicolas Cage’s First 100 Movies, Comic Book Review (2022)

Nicolas Cage deserved it, but so did we. We deserved a book/comic like this, perpetrated by the illustrator Paco Alcázar and Torïo García, in turn responsible for the fanzine “Niccagepedia”. Because the figure of the actor has so much magnetism and from so many different prisms, it was evident that the matter had more than enough reel to fill an entire volume and justify the project. It also turns out that the authors –fans first and foremost, of course– have been thoroughly documented and, taking into account the unlimited play that the protagonist in question gives, this is undoubtedly a most attractive proposal.

From the 1980s, throughout all the subsequent decades and to the present day, Nicolas Cage – born Nicolas Kim Coppola – has been an action hero, a renowned independent film actor, one of the highest-paid professionals in Hollywood, and an Oscar winner. , sentimental protagonist and, finally, a guy whose serious problems with the finances forced him to accept any project, no matter how sloppy it might be and with no apparent filter in terms of quantity and quality. The Californian has shed all these skins, among many others and throughout the forty years he has been practicing. But the unalterable constant, the one that has accompanied Francis Ford’s nephew and Sofia’s cousin at all times, is undoubtedly his excessive eccentricity, in a spark with which he has not hesitated to catalyze (to a greater or lesser extent) each and every one of his characters before the cameras.

This volume reviews, one by one and without leaving anything out, the first one hundred films in which the actor appears, dedicating a double page to each of them that includes an excellent illustration of the close-up of Cage in the corresponding film and a personal informative text (with curiosities and carefree opinions of the authors). The product is completed with other sections that are appreciated and that look, at least, just as striking. Some extras that compile, among other things, stratospheric anecdotes, the different haircuts worn by Cage (a book could be made delving into this topic alone), his prized (and more bombastic) possessions, preferences in terms of clothing and costumes, family and affective ties, and even those papers that for one reason or another (and unfortunately) did not crystallize and were taken by other colleagues.

The artist seems to alternate endlessly between genius and self-parody, starring in endless memes and not a few jokes on the Internet, while trying to redirect his career (the reference also includes a final section for imminent and future projects). Perhaps for this reason, “Nicolas Cage’s 100 First Films” debates, over two hundred pages, between admiration and the inevitable histrionics that derives from the expert level of “geekness” –personally and professionally– latent in the american star Be that as it may, his reading seems fun, entertaining and, sometimes, directly hilarious.