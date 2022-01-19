Nicolas Cage reveals the ‘face to face’ scene that made him feel like he ‘actually left his body’

ads

It’s no exaggeration to say that Face/Off is one of Nicolas Cage’s most iconic films, especially for the deranged performance it delivers during its two hour and 18 minute runtime. Now, the legendary actor has revealed that a scene in the film made him feel like he “really left” his body. During an appearance on the Variety Award Circuit podcast, as reported by Entertainment Weekly, Cage discussed Face/Off and praised the film for being such a unique work of cinematic art.

“That film was an interesting example of independent attitude and big studio filmmaking,” Cage explained. “The fact that it worked, that it landed and that the public loved it, it was like, ‘Okay, look, that’s why we have to do both. We can’t give up on independent film. He then left to recall the scene that left him with an out-of-body experience. “That was the scene in the jail cell where, God, it’s such an amazing movie, where Sean Archer is pretending to be Castor Troy and it was so… cubist,” he explained. “And I remember being like, ‘I’m Castor Troy!’ And it went on and on, almost like a riot.”

Cage said he “moved on”, with the film’s director John Woo fully in favor of his approach. “There was a point where I think I left my body,” Cage said. “I freaked out, am I acting or is it real? I can see it if I watch the movie, that moment, it’s in my eyes.”

Released in 1997, Face/Off stars Cage as crime lord Castor Troy, who is constantly hunted by FBI agent Sean Archer, played by John Travolta. After finally stopping Troy, Archer takes his face and pretends to be Troy so he can get crucial information about the location of an explosive device. Troy eventually escapes capture, but not before taking Archer’s face in return, turning the crazy game of cat and mouse, or cat and mouse, on its head.

Earlier this year, it was announced that the director of Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard is directing a new Face/Off movie, which he explained is not a remake, but rather a “continuation” of the original film. “It’s not about the world in which the characters exist. It’s about Sean Archer and it’s about Castor Troy,” Wingard explained. “That’s what this movie is about. It is the continuation of that story. It’s hard to talk about anything other than that, but this is, to me, the ultimate continuation of that saga.”