New details about the movie “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Some time after the events of the first film, young Miles Morales continues his heroic activities as the new Spider-Man and now embarks on an adventure across the multiverse, alongside his friend Gwen Stacy. (Official trailer for “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”.

The first film of this saga introduced the arachnid superhero in the multiverse, now for the first part of the sequel, a long time has passed and the young Miles Morales continues with his heroic activities as the new Spiderman. But the challenge now will be to embark on a new adventure through the multiverse, together with her friend from another universe, Gwen Stacy. And the breaking point is that the mysterious spider-man from the year 2099, called Miguel O’Hara, chases them through various dimensions until they form a new team and must face off against a powerful villain.

The actors confirmed so far who are part of this cast and lend their voice to the characters are: Shameik Moore as Miles Morales / Spider-Man, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy / Spider-Gwen, Issa Rae as Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman, and Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker / Spider-Man. The latter was the same character who accompanied and mentored Morales in the first installment of these tapes.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) in Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One). (Sony Pictures Animation)

Phil Lord Y Chris Miller, producer and screenwriter of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse respectively; have indicated that for the next two films each dimension will have a different animation style. This is a proposal that they had already worked on in the first film, in which they presented their own style to differentiate each Spider-Man: an anime style for penny parker, one in flat black and white for Spider-Man Noir and another animated in 3D for Miles Morales. They, in addition to giving the animation their own style, mixed the frame rate to give the film that special look.

The 2018 film told the story of the young Miles Moraleshow did it become spider-man, the legacy left by the peter parker of his universe and how he adapted to that new life as a superhero; all this while traveling through dimensions with other variants of the spider hero, including Spider-Gwen (interpreted by hailee steinfeld) and a noir version of spider-man with the voice of Nicolas Cage.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One), will arrive on October 7, 2022, and the second part will be released in 2023.

KEEP READING

Trailer, poster and release date for Vikings: Valhalla

Daniel Radcliffe to Star in Biopic About Comedian ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic

Alone with Juan Minujín: the actor talks about the new episodes of the fringe and the return of Pastor