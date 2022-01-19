Never has such an intelligent mobile phone cost as little as this

The realme smartphone falls below 90 euros.

This newly trained realme C11 2021 was presented as a cheap entry-level mobile, but today it collapses to reach the 89 euros nothing more. If already, with its official starting price it was very attractive, now with this offer it is a must buy for those who are looking for something new, cheap and for day to day.

Currently, this model can be purchased in the vast majority of stores for about 110 euros, but today it has fallen to 89 euros in stores such as PcComponentes or El Corte Inglés. This discounted version is in light blue color, very nice and modern. We are talking about a simple smartphone that will help us make calls, check our emails, navigate, watch YouTube videos and listen to our music throughout the day.

Get a realme smartphone for only 89 euros

If you are looking for a mobile to give to an elderly person who wants to be connected, this is the best for very little money. If your intention is to buy it to have it as emergency mobile In case your main one breaks, it is also a very good alternative. Or if you are not one to go with the best on the market in your pocket and it is enough for you to a simple mobile for the most common tasks of the day, this is your next terminal.

This realme C11 2021 on sale mounts an octa-core processor with a new face, the 28nm Spreadtrum Unisoc SC9863 and 1.3GHz clock speed. accompany him 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of memory internal that we can expand by means of a micro SD card. If you touch the mobile a lot, you will like to know that this realme has a very long-lasting 5,000 mAh battery with fast charge at 10W.

Special mention to its screen, which for the price of the terminal, is not bad at all. And we are talking about a 6.52-inch IPS panel, with HD+ resolution (1,600 x 720 px), with 264 pixels per inch. A pass considering what we pay for the whole set. Its aspect is 20:9, more elongated than usual, but because of the thin mobile (8.9mm), you won’t notice.

Finally, we do not forget the cameras. The main and rear has 2 lenses of 13 and 2 megapixels, with portrait mode. It is capable of recording slow-motion video at 90 fps, has digital zoom, autofocus, and HDR shooting. Your camera front is 5 megapixels and will deliver on any video call you make.

