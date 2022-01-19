National Lottery Results January 18, 2022: which number came out as the WINNER of the MAJOR DRAW 3832?

This Tuesday, January 18, the National Lottery celebrated the Major Draw No. 3832 whose ticket commemorated the centenary of the birth of Dr. Ramón de la Fuente Muñiz, who was born in Mexico City on August 29, 1921. He was a founding member of the Mexican Council of Psychiatry and the Mexican College of Neuropsychopharmacology. In 1979 he founded the Mexican Institute of Psychiatry, today the National Institute of Psychiatry “Ramón de la Fuente”, which he directed until 1998.

This draw awards a jackpot of 21 million pesos and gives a main prize with a series of 7 million pesos. The cost of the fraction or piece is 30 pesos; while the cost of the series or whole is 600 pesos.

The Big Draw was held in the Draw Room of the Moro Building of the National Lottery, at 8:00 p.m.

What was the winning lottery number?

Through its social networks, the National Lottery announced the lucky winning number among the 60,000 pieces participating in the draw on January 18.

The big winner is the little piece with the number: 03046

What days is the Major Draw held?

If you want to participate in this draw, remember that it takes place on Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. and you can follow it through the National Lottery’s social networks, for example from its YouTube channel. You can also follow the broadcast on the social networks of the institution Facebook or Twitter.

If you want to know the schedule of all the National Lottery draws, you can check it HERE.

What were the prizes?

The jackpot draw offers a total of 18,760 prizes and cashbacks. In the jackpot draw 1 out of 3 wins. Considering that your number is the winner of the top prize of 21 million pesos, the prizes can be the following:

If you bought a $30 Greater Sweepstakes Piece, you can win one-twentieth of the prize, that is, 350,000 pesos.

If you purchased a Series of the Greater Draw whose cost is $600, you can win the total amount of one of the three series, that is, 7 million pesos.

If you purchased the three Series of the Greater Draw whose cost is $1800, you can win the total amount of the main prize of 21 million pesos.

Check the results

Remember that the rest of the winning numbers will be announced on the official site of the National Lottery, starting at 9:00 p.m., CLICK HERE and you will be able to consult the complete lists of the winning numbers of the prizes of all the draws .

The collection of prizes and refunds of physical and electronic lottery tickets will have a period of 60 calendar days after the celebration of each Draw. Find the validity information on the back of each ticket. You can also consult the way in which you should collect your prizes HERE.

Congratulations to the winners.

