Napoli legend considered the Mexican as Insigne’s ‘heir’

Despite being criticized by the Italian press due to his low amount of goals, Hirving Lozano He is recognized by historic Napoli players after scoring a brace against Bologna. Salvatore Bagni, Series A Champion with the Neapolitan team, mentioned that the Mexican will occupy the place that he left empty Lorenzo Insigne.

“He and Politano they will be the bosses, then a young player will be brought in with the possibility of making him grow together with Lozano,” said the Italian. The former soccer player also praised the Mexican attacker, highlighting that the chucky makes a difference when he enters the court plugged in. “When it’s good you see it and it is devastating, it has a goal, one on one, now he also presses because he wanted to play. We saw the Naples who can fight for the title,” he added.

Salvatore Bagni He also recognized the team’s effort in taking the victory after recovering several players after the winter break. “We have recovered players who contribute to the game. We make up for it with a squad and mentality, but now quality is also back,” he said.

Hirving Lozano scored again with the Italian team after not doing so since October against the Fiorentina, causing the Italian media to question his performance with the Napoli team.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: DARÍO BENEDETTO: I WOULD BE IN DETAILS OF RETURNING TO BOCA JUNIORS