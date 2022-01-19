“My compadre Cata and I are already a little old”, Pablo Aguilar asks for reinforcements for Cruz Azul

The Paraguayan defender Paul Aguilar, of the Cross Blue Mexican, assured this Tuesday that achieving another title with the team before leave him, maybe this summer, it would be a fantasy possible to reach in the Clausura tournament.

Getting one more degree with this institution that has been wonderful to me would be a fantasy that can be achieved; we have players who have adapted to what the teacher wants and that gives hope“, He pointed out at a press conference.

Aguilar, with several appearances for his country’s national team, is one of the best-performing defenders in Spanish football. Mexico in the last decade and one of the figures in the table of Blue Cross, Clausura 2021 champion.

At 34 years old, Aguilar is considering retirement and expressed his desire for reinforcements to arrive for the sky-blue team in the defensive area.

My compadre Cata and I are already a little old and I don’t think we can stand it all. (…) If another center-back arrives, it will help a lot, so that the team has competition and so that one demands oneself,” he said.

Aguilar has played in Mexico with San Luis, Tijuana, América and Cruz Azul; He was one of the main figures of the 2012 Apertura Champion Tijuana and the 2014 Apertura Monarch America.

Referring to the Cruz Azul of Peruvian coach Juan Reynoso, who has two victories in a couple of starts in the Clausura tournament, he showed optimism for the atmosphere in the group.

“The team has complemented each other well. Those who arrived have joined and that makes you want to continue fighting for the objectives”, he concluded.

With Aguilar as one of the leaders of his defense, Cruz Azul’s goals for the semester are to be the protagonist in the league tournament and win the Concacaf Champions League, in which they will face Canada’s Forge in the round of 16.

