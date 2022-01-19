Multidisciplinary approach to treat the patient with HIV

José Manuel Martínez Sesmero, Toni Poveda, José Antonio Pérez Molina and Marta del Amo.

The patient with HIV has changed. It is no longer the same as in the 1980s. Therefore, it is necessary that the health approach be different. Times evolve and it is imperative to adapt to them. So that professionals know how to act at all times, ViiV Healthcare, a company dedicated exclusively to this disease, has developed the initiative “CiViiV Innovation Capsules”, which provides the necessary tools to enhance the efficiency of treatment in these chronic patients.

In a meeting held this Wednesday, Jose Antonio Perez Molina, a specialist in infectious diseases at the Ramón y Cajal University Hospital (Madrid), recalled that, currently, the disease has changed compared to the 1980s. “Before, care was mainly hospital-based and focused on drugs, trying to solve a problem of serious health in a very short term,” he reported.

Now, he explained, AIDS can be treated long term and life expectancy has increased by decades. “The problems are present and future”, he pointed out, defending that the medical care model that is needed is multidisciplinary. “Health and non-health professionals have to intervene”, has said in reference to psychologists, pharmacists, nurses, NGOs, Primary Care doctors, etc. “Patient care is comprehensive and many actors participate,” he added.

HIV is the first chronic viral infection in history with treatment and the “radical” change in its nature forces us to “forget” how it was treated in the past. Thus, it has highlighted the need to use the new technologies to share medical records and applications to control, for example, adherence to treatment.

Social networks and empowerment of patients with HIV

The “CiViiV Innovation Capsules” project aims to contribute to the improvement of the quality of life of the patient with HIV offering valuable content and all the necessary knowledge so that the care model is increasingly individualized. Joan Carles March, co-director of the Andalusian School for Patients, has underlined the importance of the patient being active and becoming the health system center. If this happens, he affirmed, unnecessary visits to the Emergency Department decrease, there is more coordinated care, communication between the healthcare provider and the patient is better and, in addition, medical errors are reduced.

With this objective, it has transferred the need to raise “new methodologies” such as social networks and other platforms to promote patient participation in the health system. “It is not necessary that they know a lot about HIV, the important thing is that they know the elements so that they make better decisions in areas such as food, sexual practice, social activity, etc. to help improve your health and quality of life.

This aspect has also been addressed by Martha of the Master, from MIT Technology Review, who has made reference to the impact that the new technologies for health professionals and their treatment with the patient. “Technology has a great potential to help on a day-to-day basis patients, but it also poses some challenges”, he warned.

In this point, Diego Garcia Morcillo, director of Adhara Checkpoint, has applauded these advances for bring medications closer to the patient without going to the pharmacy or receiving consult electronically without going to the doctor. An advantage, he pointed out, of great value for the especially vulnerable population, such as transsexuals.

An issue that has also been addressed Tony Poveda, manager of Cesida, who has highlighted that the approach to the patient must be personalized. In this way, he has highlighted that professionals have to take into account the demographic situation, age, the time they have been in treatment, cultural level, etc. of the chronic patient.

Experts highlight the importance of a personalized medical approach and the use of new technologies

The initiative has the endorsement of quality and guarantee of the Spanish Society of Hospital Pharmacy (SEFH) and is coordinated by by Ana Lozano Blazquez, director of the Pharmacy Clinical Management Unit of the Central University Hospital of Asturias and Jose Manuel Martinez Sesmero, head of the Pharmacy Service of the Hospital Clínico San Carlos in Madrid, who has insisted on “being well informed” and “knowing all the new developments in the digitization environment and knowing how to apply it correctly” in the health field.