Mixed reviews on Don’t look up

starring the great Leonardo Dicaprio and the Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t look up premiered on the last day of the year 2021 (3December 1) in Netflix and has not stopped generating many and conflicting opinions since then.

On this occasion, DiCaprio and Lawrence are two astronomers struggling in vain to convince the world of a impending catastrophe: a giant comet that rushes towards the Earth and is going to destroy it.

But, to put it quickly, the ineffectiveness of the most powerful and the failed attempts to be taken seriously, between the vaivenes of the media show, they end up desperateto the two protagonists.

The implicit message in Don’t look up

The film of a little more than two hours of Adam McKay, which also has famous performers such as meryl streep, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett Y Timothée Chalamet, shows in the key of satire how, despite the fact that in just six months we will all die, nobody seems to care about the destruction of the world.

Comedy, drama and satire, along with compromisemany references to today’s society, like fake news, conspiracy theories and the unethical efforts of politicians to accumulate power, are combined in this filmic metaphor and, for me,many, not so exaggerated from reality.

The complaint of McKay is none other than the underestimation of the world before the climate crisis. ANDHe himself has stated it on his twitter account, adding to the heated discussion that the premiere of his film generated in the social networks.

So much so that a president presents us (meryl streep), for many a clear nod to donald trump, which minimizes the prognosis and prioritizes other issues convenient to his political career and his businessman friend (Mark Rylance), a great exponent of Big Tech, compared to Elon Musk or Jeff Bezos, which will decide, how could it be otherwise, the fate of all.

For its part, Cate Blanchett Y Tyler Perry they are the hypocritical hosts of the television show in which DiCaprio and Lawrence try to tell their truth. But these hear without listening and prefer to give rise to disappointments.loving centers of a famous couple

The irony and the sarcasm They flood the film. The media, the algorithm, the right, anti-scientism, contemporary societyRanea and absolutely everything fall under the brush of satire with which McKay paints his film.

At all times, news travels the beltto. As the characters begin to lose patience and freak out over the dire prognosis and general indifference, thesocial networks They make their immediate entrance. Lawrence then becomes “the mad scientist who says we’re all going to die” and DiCaprio becomes “the sexiest astronomer in the world.”

Don’t look up, a moralistic film?

Don’t look up is presented as the staging of a possible human response to the end of the world. Answer loaded not only with general breakdown but also with personal breakdowns. Details like these make the film both a satirical comedy and a stark account of life itself.

In this sense, the McKay’s doomsday version It is fundamentally and above all moral. And as such, of course, nothing else can be aroused than the general outburst of conflicting comments.

